Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 8920 Highway 79 S. Date of inspection Sept. 23. Observation: No water is available at this establishment.

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 8920 Highway 79 S. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 30. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

GEGE'S RESTAURANT, 209 S. Main St. Date of opening inspection Sept. 28. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Toilet room doors do not have a self closure. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE, 502 Mallard Loop Ste. E. Date of inspection Sept. 28. Some flooring in the kitchen and the dry storage area are visibly unclean. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

A SMALL WORLD DAY CARE CENTER, 1227 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 27. Improperly thawing methods. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Corrected during time of inspection.

HAZEL ENTERPRISES INC-DBA HAZEL GOURMET DELI, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 4. Turkey (43 and 46 degrees F) and ham and cheese loaf (48 and 46 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food in the deli cooler that was out of temperature was discarded during my inspection.

HAZEL ENTERPRISES INC-DBA HAZEL GOURMET DELI, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 27. No violations reported.

KLASSIC KIDS DAY CARE, 2407 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection Sept. 27. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY SE CAMPUS, 1501 W. 73rd Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Food is prepared and brought by J and F Food Service out of Little Rock, AR.

ROBERT R. MOOREHEAD MIDDLE SCHOOL, 2601 Fluker St. Date of inspection Sept. 26. Observation: Air vents need to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

CHARTWELLS @ PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL, 711 W. 11th Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 23. The automatic dishwasher is not reaching the proper temperature to sanitize the dishes. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). Observed an accumulation of liquids over a drain in the dry storage room. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids and rainwater shall be drained from a point of discharge to disposal according to law. Observed damaged flooring in the walk in cooler that is pulled up. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.