Former Alma lineman Henson making his mark at Ouachita Baptist

Like most college athletes, Zac Henson was ready to sit in his favorite chair for a little rest and relaxation late Monday evening. He's earned it, too.

A two-year starter on the offensive line, the Ouachita Baptist University junior is living out every kid's dream.

"When you are done with practice, you want to sit around and just chill," Henson said. "But you have to force yourself to study. I've definitely learned, as far as playing sports, once you get to the college level it's even more important to have a plan."

Last Saturday, Henson's collegiate career came full circle when he stepped on the field against the Harding University Bison -- the team he debuted against as a true freshman in the fall of 2019.

Heading into Saturday's game with Northeastern Oklahoma, Henson has started 15 consecutive games. He appeared in nine games as a freshman.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he's classified as a redshirt junior.

"Really, it's been buying into the process and adjusting to the college life," Henson said. "A lot of it is time management and adjusting to the speed of the game, too. Once i made that adjustment, I bought into the process."

He latched onto one of OBU's top linemen, too.

During the fall of 2019, when Henson was called on to help with "heavy packages" and a blocking fullback, he sought the advice of former OBU lineman Cori Gooseberry.

"He really taught me a lot about technique," Henson said. "Once you get to college, it's a lot of technique. In high school, you are bigger and you can get away without a lot of technique.

"He (Gooseberry) showed me how to be finesse with my hands."

The Tigers (4-0) have won 13-2 with Henson in the starting lineup. And they're nationally ranked, too.

The Tigers are ranked in the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll.

"It's really too cool to look at, but right now we're focused on this week," Henson said. "That's what we've got to do."

A 2019 Alma graduate, Henson has maintained a heavy class load, which includes 15 hours this semester. He is on course to graduate in the fall of 2023.

Koeth wins Florida race

The long drive from Arkansas to Pensacola, Fla. didn't seem to bother Ouachita Baptist University junior Taylor Koeth last week.

The former Greenwood track standout took first place at the University of West Florida's Argonaut Invitational with a blistering time of 19:54.90. The Lady Tigers placed first, second, third, fourth, sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

Koeth won her race by a 17.7 margin. She was the only runner, in fact, to crack the 20-minute mark. OBU played 11 runners in the first 15 spots to win the overall team title with 16 points.

Koeth has now won two of OBU's first three races. Ouachita Baptist next competes Oct. 8 at the University of the Ozarks.

Melton deals with hurricane

It's been a bit of a trying week for the Fort Smith-born Olivia Melton.

The first-year Indian River State College volleyball player had a career-high 10 kills in last week's 3-2 win over Santa Fe College, the Lady Pioneers' first conference victory of the season. Her previous career best had been five back on Sept. 10.

But then Melton (FS Southside) had to endure something she'd only watched from afar - a real life hurricane.

With her performance last week, Melton is now averaging 1.19 kills per set. She has 32 kills for the season.

As for the season? With two matches canceled this week, IRSC will hopefully resume play Oct. 6 against Daytona State College.

Gleason shines in loss

A missed extra point try and two turnovers proved to be too much for Braden Gleason (Muldrow, Okla.) and Emporia State to overcome nationally ranked Pitt State last week.

Gleason finished with 240 yards passing and had a touchdown pass in the team's 14-13 loss to the Gorillas.

Despite the setback, Gleason continues to put up huge numbers for the Hornets. He surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark (4,176). He's had at least one touchdown pass in the last 18 games (Nov. 9, 2019) and now has 44 career touchdown passes.

Emporia State (2-2) travels to Topeka Saturday to face upstart Washburn University (3-1).

Freeman excels for CBC

Former Hackett star Madeline Freeman had a team-high 16 kills in Central Baptist College's five-set loss (25-17, 27-25, 13-25, 22-25, 15-11 ) to Lyon College in American Midwest Conference action. Freeman also contributed 15 digs.

The Lady Mustangs (2-9) were slated to host William Woods Friday. CBS has dropped four straight matches.

Freeman leads CBC with 117 kills in her 11 matches. She's averaging 2.9 kills per set. Freeman also has 115 digs (2.8) for the Lady Mustangs.

CBC will hosted Cottey College (Mo.) Saturday before traveling to St. Louis next week to play the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

Third-And-Long

Bryant Burns (Ozark) had one reception for five yards during Southwest Baptist University's 52-31 win over Lake Eric College last week. SBU quarterback Callis Cooper completed passes to nine different receivers during the win. ... Tyreek Gilkey (Northside) paced the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain (28:54.5) at the Watson Cross Country Classic in Clinton, Miss. last week. ... Lady Bucks runners Faith Rainwater (Mansfield) was 48th (28:41.5) and McKenzi Stidman (Waldron) 53rd (29:33.2) in Mississippi. Dariana Mendez-Hernandez (Southside) placed 57th with a time of 30:14.7. ...Colton Sagely (Greenwood) hit two home runs and clubbed a pair of doubles for Carl Albert State College last week in fall ball. ... CASC freshman left-hander Logan Taylor (Alma) retired all nine batters he faced Thursday at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, striking out four and lowering his fall earned run average to 2.00. ... John Brown University's Emma Morton (Van Buren) placed 71st (22;05.97) at the Missouri Southern Stampede. ... UCA junior tight end Riyadh Ananda has one reception this season for 8 yards. ... Isaac Davis (Van Buren) had three solo tackles in Arkansas Tech's loss to UA-Monticello last week. ... UAFS redshirt freshman Hannah Watkins (Greenwood) had seven kills in the team's win over Western New Mexico last week.

Bryant Burns



Lexie Castillow



Camryn Presley



Hannah Holland



Tyreek Gilkey



Taylor Koeth



Madeline Freeman

