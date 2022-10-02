Fort Smith, Van Buren to celebrate fall with events on Oct. 8

FORT SMITH -- Several fall festival events are planned across the River Valley on Saturday to enjoy the cooler weather and Halloween, as well as recognize area businesses and organizations.

One of the biggest events is the Fort Smith Fall Festival, which is returning after being canceled for two years due to the pandemic.

The Fort Smith Farmers Market, Miss Laura's Visitor Center, the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Fort Smith Trolley Museum, the Clayton House, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and Frisco Depot are collaborating with the Fort Smith National Historic Site to host different fall and historical-themed events around downtown.

Events include living history encampments such as early Fort Smith, Civil War musket and artillery demonstrations and old west-style shootouts. There will be free or reduced admission to area museums and a children's area including Western Frontier games and a scavenger hunt.

Cody Faber, an event coordinator and a park ranger for the national historic site, said the event saw almost 4,000 people when it was held in 2019. He said it's the largest historical-based event the city offers, and allows attendees to see Fort Smith's history and the groups helping preserve it.

"We're so many, different groups that oftentimes it seems like we're not all on the same team or on the same page," Faber said. "However, we work together very well, we love each other and we want to see each other promoted. Fort Smith is very much well known for the historical side of things, and this gives us an opportunity to kind of show that off as a whole with a lot of different stuff at the same time."

A full list of activities can be found at fortsmith.org/2022-fort-smith-fall-festival or on the Fort Smith Fall Festival Facebook page.

Chaffee Crossing is holding an Octoberfest-themed Farmers and Artisans Market at 7300 Ellis St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., which includes a costume parade, a dog-stume contest, kids activities, musical entertainment and woodworking and pottery demos, in addition to their usual farm fresh products and artisan goods.

Across the river in Van Buren, the city is holding a similar Fall Festival market in the Old Town area all weekend long. Activities include a pumpkin patch and pumpkin painting, live music and vendor trucks, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.