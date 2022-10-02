Golden Lions unable to catch Jaguars

BATON ROUGE -- Facing fourth and 5 to start the second quarter with a 7-3 lead, Southern University took a risk and stepped on the gas pedal.

Coming out of the quarter break, Cornelius Dyson went into the end zone untouched on a 35-yard reception from BeSean McCray, igniting a 35-point quarter for the Jaguars en route to a 59-3 win over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-3, 0-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on Saturday.

"I'm not going to discredit them as a team," said UAPB cornerback Laprel Boyd, who intercepted a pass and returned it 16 yards in the first quarter. "Southern was a good team. A team like that who puts a score on us like that, I can't deny them of anything. What I will say is, as a team, we've definitely got to do our 1-11th. Everybody who plays has to do their job, and focus on doing their job every single time. Otherwise, we're going to let things get out of hand like that."

Dyson's catch was one of four touchdown completions for McCray, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 241 yards and ran 8 times for 79 yards and another TD. The redshirt sophomore from Orlando, Fla., enjoyed a much better night than UAPB's surprise starter, sophomore Jalen Macon, who completed 12 of 21 passes for 134 yards but committed 4 turnovers.

Fifth-year senior Skyler Perry, a New Orleans native, dressed out but did not play before the crowd of 15,792 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. A UAPB athletic spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Perry injured his hand during the second half of last Saturday's loss to Alcorn State University, although he played the entire game. Perry did not practice the week leading to the Southern game, according to the spokesperson.

UAPB Coach Doc Gamble never hinted the entire week that Perry was injured or that he would start Macon, who left the game with an apparent injury of his own to his right leg on a strip-sack at the 13:50 mark of the third quarter.

Macon threw three interceptions in the process, with Corione Harris returning one of those 62 yards for a second-quarter touchdown to bump Southern's lead to 21-3.

Macon tossed his second pick to Kriston Davis as he overthrew Chrysten Cochran on the following drive. The Jaguars (2-2, 1-1) capitalized on that with a 29-yard Kendric Rhymes touchdown run, one of three scores for the Houston freshman.

UAPB's next four drives ended with a punt, a pick and 45-yard return by linebacker Derrick Williams, end of the first half and Macon's fumble.