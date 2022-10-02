Groundbreaking starts Our House’s expansion

Supporters of Our House, the nonprofit organization that provides transitional living to homeless families and individuals, broke ground Sept. 22 on a $16 million building expansion.

Guests at the event were given pennies and were asked to bless the coins with good thoughts for future Our House residents. The pennies, which were stamped with the Our House logo, were later collected and will be added to the foundation of the 27,300-square-foot project.

Our House currently serves about 3,000 people each year. The housing capacity is expected to double when the expanded facility opens next fall.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal