High school football rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. Bryant;7A-Central;4-0
COMMENT The Hornets' second-half explosion led to a 29-point win.
2. Conway;7A-Central;5-0
COMMENT The Wampus Cats' defense shut out its second straight opponent.
3. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;5-0
COMMENT Quarterback Kel Busby accounted for five touchdowns in the Bruins' 38-point win.
4. Bentonville;7A-West;3-1
COMMENT The Tigers move to 2-0 to start conference play for the eighth straight season.
5. Cabot;7A-Central;4-1
COMMENT The Panthers's smothering defense led them past Little Rock Southwest.
6. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;6-0
COMMENT Justin Crutchmer's five touchdowns gave Lake Hamilton its fourth straight 6-0 start.
7. Greenwood;6A-West;5-1
COMMENT Jake Glover's career day at running back gave the Bulldogs their fifth straight win.
8. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East; 5-0
COMMENT The Rockets' second-half comeback kept them undefeated.
9. Rogers;7A-West;5-0
COMMENT The Mountaineers hit a game-winning field goal to take down Fayetteville.
10. Fayetteville;7A-West;3-2
COMMENT The Bulldogs' two losses have come by a combined four points.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Bryant;7A-Central;4-0
2. Conway;7A-Central;5-0
3. Bentonville;7A-West;4-1
4. Cabot;7A-Central;4-1
5. Rogers;7A-West;5-0
6. Fayetteville;7A-West;3-2
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;5-0
2. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;6-0
3. Greenwood;6A-West;5-1
4. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East;5-0
5. LR Christian;6A-West;3-2
6. Benton;6A-East;3-2
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;3-2
2. Joe T. Robinson;5A-Central;4-1
3. Shiloh Christian;5A-West;4-1
4. Mills;5A-Central;6-0
5. Magnolia;5A-South;5-0
6. Wynne;5A-East;4-1
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Arkadelphia;4A-7;5-0
2. Harding Academy;4A-2;5-0
3. Ashdown;4A-7;5-0
4. Malvern;4A-7;4-1
5. Gentry;4A-1;5-0
6. Warren;4A-8;4-1
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Prescott;3A-5;5-0
2. Booneville;3A-1;4-1
3. Charleston;3A-1;4-1
4. Rison;3A-6;4-0
5. Melbourne;3A-2;5-0
6. Gurdon;3A-5;4-1
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Hazen;2A-4;5-0
2. Carlisle;2A-4;5-0
3. Marked Tree;2A-2;5-0
4. Bigelow;2A-1;4-1
5. Mount Ida;2A-3;3-1
6. East Poinsett County;2A-2;5-0