High school football rankings

Overall Top 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. Bryant;7A-Central;4-0

COMMENT The Hornets' second-half explosion led to a 29-point win.

2. Conway;7A-Central;5-0

COMMENT The Wampus Cats' defense shut out its second straight opponent.

3. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;5-0

COMMENT Quarterback Kel Busby accounted for five touchdowns in the Bruins' 38-point win.

4. Bentonville;7A-West;3-1

COMMENT The Tigers move to 2-0 to start conference play for the eighth straight season.

5. Cabot;7A-Central;4-1

COMMENT The Panthers's smothering defense led them past Little Rock Southwest.

6. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;6-0

COMMENT Justin Crutchmer's five touchdowns gave Lake Hamilton its fourth straight 6-0 start.

7. Greenwood;6A-West;5-1

COMMENT Jake Glover's career day at running back gave the Bulldogs their fifth straight win.

8. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East; 5-0

COMMENT The Rockets' second-half comeback kept them undefeated.

9. Rogers;7A-West;5-0

COMMENT The Mountaineers hit a game-winning field goal to take down Fayetteville.

10. Fayetteville;7A-West;3-2

COMMENT The Bulldogs' two losses have come by a combined four points.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Bryant;7A-Central;4-0

2. Conway;7A-Central;5-0

3. Bentonville;7A-West;4-1

4. Cabot;7A-Central;4-1

5. Rogers;7A-West;5-0

6. Fayetteville;7A-West;3-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;5-0

2. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;6-0

3. Greenwood;6A-West;5-1

4. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East;5-0

5. LR Christian;6A-West;3-2

6. Benton;6A-East;3-2

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;3-2

2. Joe T. Robinson;5A-Central;4-1

3. Shiloh Christian;5A-West;4-1

4. Mills;5A-Central;6-0

5. Magnolia;5A-South;5-0

6. Wynne;5A-East;4-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Arkadelphia;4A-7;5-0

2. Harding Academy;4A-2;5-0

3. Ashdown;4A-7;5-0

4. Malvern;4A-7;4-1

5. Gentry;4A-1;5-0

6. Warren;4A-8;4-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Prescott;3A-5;5-0

2. Booneville;3A-1;4-1

3. Charleston;3A-1;4-1

4. Rison;3A-6;4-0

5. Melbourne;3A-2;5-0

6. Gurdon;3A-5;4-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Hazen;2A-4;5-0

2. Carlisle;2A-4;5-0

3. Marked Tree;2A-2;5-0

4. Bigelow;2A-1;4-1

5. Mount Ida;2A-3;3-1

6. East Poinsett County;2A-2;5-0