In the House

Arkansas hosted approximately 90 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Alabama game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

WR Ryan Wingo, 6-2, 198, St. Louis University HS

5-star junior is brother of former Hog Ronnie Wingo Jr., 10.55 in 100 meters

QB DJ Lagway, 6-3, 210, Willis, Texas

ESPN's No.1 dual-threat QB in 2024 class

DB Corian Gipson, 6-1, 175, Lancaster, Texas

Consensus 4-star prospect in '24 class

DL Williams Nwaneri, 6-5, 250, of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North

Consensus 4-star junior DE with an Arkansas offer

QB Walker White, 6-4, 215, Little Rock Christian

ESPN No. 7 dual-threat QB for 2024 class

WR Parker Livingstone, 6-4, 185, Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

'24 target's sixth football visit to Fayetteville, brother attends UA

DB Xavier Filsaime, 6-0, 185, McKinney, Texas

Consensus 4-star prospect in 2024 class

RB Bryan Jackson, 6-1, 230, McKinney, Texas

ESPN's No. 12 running back in 2024 class

LB Parker Meese, 6-2, 218, Dallas Parish Episcopal

Highly recruited 2025 prospect visited Hogs in summer

OL Jac'Qawn McRoy, 6-8, 350, Pinson, Ala. Clay-Chalkville

Massive 4-star lineman in 2024 class