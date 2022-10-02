• Elpidophoros, Greek Orthodox archbishop of America, gave thanks and said "a historical injustice has been redressed" as the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., returned a looted, 1,000-year-old manuscript, one of the world's oldest handwritten gospels, to a monastery in Greece.

• David Spergel of the Simons Foundation said the faculty at Spelman College, the historically Black private women's school in Atlanta, will get a leg up on career development in STEM fields and foster undergraduate research exposure thanks to a $5.7 million gift.

• William A. Jones, fired as president of Georgetown College in Kentucky over allegations of sexual misconduct with employees, filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and breach of contract that demands a public apology as well as damages for lost wages and pain and suffering.

• Eddie Diaz, a student at Norwich University, a military school in Vermont, who sued Pentagon officials after being deemed unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV, settled his lawsuit and still plans to pursue his dream of becoming an Army officer, saying he's "incredibly grateful to be back on track."

• Keith Liederman, CEO of a New Orleans social services nonprofit, said the name "Clover" was chosen because its three leaves "for us represent our children, our families and our community," plus the plant is resilient, as the 126-year-old Kingsley House dropped the name of a Victorian clergyman who held racist views.

• AJ McCullough was a happy woman, saying "everybody has been very optimistic, and look at this beautiful day," as Saturday turned out to be a sparkling autumn day around Pawleys Island, S.C., as her daughter, Monroe, got married to Eric Lord despite the week's rude interruption of Hurricane Ian.