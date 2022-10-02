ARKANSAS A-Z: Irene Rosenzweig — Benefactor of arts for Pine Bluff

She was born into Pine Bluff's Jewish community and went on to earn a doctorate in classics from Bryn Mawr College, receive the Prix de Rome Fellowship from the American Academy in Rome, and tutor members of the family of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. After a teaching career near Washington, she returned to Pine Bluff, where she was a benefactor of Trinity Village Medical Center.

Irene Rosenzweig was born in Pine Bluff on July 26, 1903, to Pauline Sarason-Rosenzweig and William M. Rosenzweig. She had one sister. Her father had emigrated from Lithuania, from an area near Kovno in present-day Russia, in 1889, and opened the Good Luck Store, later Rosenzweig's Department Store, in Pine Bluff. This was Pine Bluff's largest mercantile and farm supply store. William Rosenzweig served as president of the Temple Anshe Emeth and Jewish Federated Treasuries and was also president of the B'nai B'rith Lodge in Pine Bluff.

Beginning in 1910, the Rosenzweig family lived at 717 W. Second Ave. in a Queen Anne Victorian–style home now referred to as the Roth-Rosenzweig-Lambert House, which was sold by Irene Rosenzweig in 1970; the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 12, 1976.

Rosenzweig graduated first in her class at Pine Bluff High School in 1920. She subsequently earned an undergraduate degree in classical studies at Washington University in St. Louis, where she received honors. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Rosenzweig undertook her doctorate at Bryn Mawr in Pennsylvania, where she studied under Lily Ross Taylor, the first female fellow of the American Academy in Rome. Rosenzweig received the 1930 Prix de Rome Fellowship in Classical Studies and Archaeology from the American Academy in Rome. During her time as a fellow in Rome, she advanced research for her dissertation, which was published in 1937 as "Ritual and Cults of Pre-Roman Iguvium: With an Appendix Giving the Text of Iguvine Tablets." Research for this publication was undertaken in Gubbio, where Rosenzweig consulted excavation reports and various works in Italian libraries.

Rosenzweig tutored members of the family of FDR while the Roosevelts were in the White House. Rosenzweig also taught Latin at the Madeira school, a private preparatory school for girls, in Greenway, Va. She remained active with the American Academy in Rome and was fluent in French, German, Spanish, Latin and Greek.

Rosenzweig was a benefactor for charities in and around Pine Bluff. A biennial juried exhibition funded by an endowment named for her is organized by the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund Inc. includes purchase awards for the center's permanent collection.

Rosenzweig died of cardiac arrest at age 94 on Oct. 8, 1997, at Trinity Village Medical Center in Pine Bluff. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sylvia Schloss. There were no immediate surviving family members, as she never married nor had children. Her remains were cremated and distributed in the Jewish Cemetery in Pine Bluff.

— Courtney Taylor

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.