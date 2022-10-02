Judge hitless while Yanks keep Orioles scoreless

NEW YORK -- The numbers were aligned for Aaron Judge. The pitches were not.

Judge remained at 61 home runs on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris' 61st -- he even came to the plate at the exact time Maris went deep.

Just eight of 25 Baltimore's pitches to Judge were strikes. He walked twice and was hit by a pitch on an 0-for-2 afternoon, sparking a three-run first and a four-run seventh in the New York Yankees' 8-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

"We know we got to capitalize on that. Otherwise, they're going to keep on doing it," said Giancarlo Stanton, whose 447-foot drive into the left-field bleachers capped the first. "I think they will either way, but it's a good extra punch when we do capitalize."

Judge was grazed on the left arm by a cutter from Austin Voth (5-4) leading off the first, walked in the second and struck out on a full-count curveball in the fourth -- at 2:43 p.m., 61 years to the minute when Maris hit his 61st off Boston's Tracy Stallard across the street at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.

Against Spenser Watkins, he walked starting in the seventh and struck out on a changeup in the eighth.

"That's probably a little bit weird for every pitcher," Boone said. "You're striking that balance between `I want to attack him,' but `It's the best hitter in the world.' "

Nestor Cortes (12-4) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, pitching one-hit ball for 7 1/3 innings and walking two.

ANGELS 3, RANGERS 2 Jose Suarez (8-8) lost a perfect game and the lead in the seventh inning before Los Angeles rallied for a victory over Texas.

ASTROS 2, RAYS 1 Cristian Javier (11-9) threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in Houston's victory over Tampa Bay.

BLUE JAYS 10, RED SOX 0 Teoscar Hernandez homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and Toronto moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race by routing Boston.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 1 Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and Seattle beat Oakland to keep pace with Toronto in its bid to host an AL wild-card series. Castillo (8-6) retired 16 in a row to help Seattle to its fourth consecutive win.

ROYALS 7, GUARDIANS 1 Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in a pair of runs, Kris Bubic (3-13) struck out a season-high eight and Kansas City beat AL Central champion Cleveland.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2 Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, and Detroit beat Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, METS 2 Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting Atlanta to a crucial victory over New York and a one-game lead in the NL East.

CARDINALS 13, PIRATES 3 Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help NL Central champion St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, GIANTS 4 Sergio Alcantara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in its win over San Francisco. The Giants were eliminated from postseason contention.

MARLINS 4, BREWERS 3 Devin Williams blew a ninth-inning lead and Milwaukee squandered an opportunity to pull even in the race for the final National League playoff spot, losing to Miami.

NATIONALS 13-2, PHILLIES 4-8 Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia's five home runs in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating Washington in a rainy Game 2. Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling also went deep in the nightcap for the Phillies, who quickly recovered from a 13-4 loss in the opener against the worst-in-the-majors Nationals.

CUBS 2, REDS 1 Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, and Chicago won its sixth in a row by topping Cincinnati.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 5, WHITE SOX 2 Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as San Diego beat the Chicago to reduce its magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one.





New York Yankees' Aaron Judge tosses his batting gear after striking out swinging in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs home during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Fanns react as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge comes up to bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Fans cheer New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) listens in on a meeting on the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

