The nation in brief: Judge upholds Georgia election laws

Judge upholds Georgia election laws

ATLANTA -- A federal judge upheld Georgia's election laws in a ruling issued Friday evening in a blow to Fair Fight Action, the voting-rights group founded by Stacey Abrams, now the state's Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

Abrams' group filed a lawsuit against Georgia's secretary of state soon after her 2018 election defeat, arguing that the state's absentee ballot policies -- which require an "exact match" for names and addresses between voters' IDs and voter registration records -- represented "gross mismanagement" of the state's election systems that violated Georgia voters' constitutional rights.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the state, however, saying the law was valid and that the "burden on voters is relatively low."

"Although Georgia's election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the [Voting Rights Act]," U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote in his decision.

"The Court finds that plaintiffs have failed to prove that the burdens imposed by [exact match] outweigh the State's interests in preventing fraud," said Jones, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Georgia's "exact match" system placed nearly 50,000 Georgians' registrations on hold before the 2018 election. Abrams' group argued that the law was racially discriminatory because 70 percent of those people were Black.

New firm's rocket deploys satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- A new aerospace company reached orbit with its second rocket launch and deployed multiple small satellites Saturday.

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base in early morning darkness and arced over the Pacific.

"100% mission success," tweeted Firefly, based in Cedar Park, Texas.

A day earlier, an attempt to launch abruptly ended when the countdown reached zero. The first-stage engines ignited, but the rocket automatically aborted.

The rocket's payload includes multiple small satellites designed for a variety of technology experiments and demonstrations as well as educational purposes.

The mission, dubbed "To The Black," was the company's second demonstration flight of its entry into the market for small satellite launchers. The first Alpha was launched in September 2021 but did not reach orbit.

Baer, Pennsylvania's chief justice, dies

PITTSBURGH -- Max Baer, chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, has died only months before he was set to retire, the court confirmed Saturday. He was 74.

Baer died overnight at his home near Pittsburgh, the court said. It didn't give a cause of death but called his "sudden passing" a "tremendous loss for the court and all of Pennsylvania." The court also said Justice Debra Todd becomes chief "as the justice of longest and continuous service on the court."

"Chief Justice Baer was an influential and intellectual jurist whose unwavering focus was on administering fair and balanced justice," Todd said. "He was a tireless champion for children, devoted to protecting and providing for our youngest and most vulnerable citizens."

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags at government facilities, public buildings and grounds lowered to half-staff, saying he was "extremely saddened" by the death of such a "respected and esteemed jurist with decades of service to our courts and our commonwealth."

Baer, a Duquesne Law graduate, was an Allegheny County family court judge and an administrative judge in family court before being elected to the high court in 2003 and became chief justice last year. He was deputy attorney general for Pennsylvania from 1975 to 1980 and was in private practice before entering the judiciary.

Earlier this year, Baer was part of the 5-2 majority as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld a wide expansion of mail-in voting in the state.

Trump ex-adviser enters into plea deal

LAS VEGAS -- An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement last month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County, Nev., records.

While he did not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service. The charge is to be dismissed if he satisfies the requirements and stays out of trouble for one year.

"A misdemeanor case was filed but we are pleased to say the matter has been resolved," defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said. "The court set conditions that Mr. Lewandowski will fulfill and the case will ultimately be dismissed."

Trump donor Trashelle Odom alleged that Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her throughout a September 2021 fundraising event. The allegations led to several Republican figures cutting ties with him.



