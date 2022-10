King Biscuit Blues Festival schedule of events

WEDNESDAY

◼️ Tribute to Bubba Sullivan Event: 3 p.m., Sonny Boy Main Stage. Special guests: Sterling Billingsley, Reba Russell, Kim Wilson, Richard Young, Anson Funderburgh, Bobby Rush

◼️ Music with Bobby Rush, 5:30 p.m., Main Stage

◼️ VIP tent opens, 5:30 p.m., 116 Cherry St. Admission: Any festival wristband or Wednesday-only wristband for $10

◼️ Bubba Sullivan Memorial Jam, 7 p.m.; Main Stage. Free admission

THURSDAY

◼️ Front Porch Jam, 1-3 p.m., Miller Annex, 223 Cherry St.; hosted by Brotha Ric Patton

◼️ The Biscuit Bash (VIP wristband or invitation required), 5:30-8 p.m., VIP Tent. Special guest: 2022 Miss Arkansas Talent Winner Nia Renee Kelly

◼️ Music at Main Stage, noon. Headliner: Fabulous Thunderbirds with Kim Wilson

FRIDAY

◼️ Blues, Bloodys & Biscuits Bar, 10 a.m.-noon, VIP Tent ($10 admission; guests will receive a Blues, Bloodys & Biscuits Bar cup)

◼️ VIP Party, 5:30-8 p.m., VIP Tent; VIP wristband holders only

◼️ Music from Bit-O-Blues artists, 9 a.m.-noon, Court Square Park; Headliner: Spa City Youngbloods

◼️ Music at Front Porch Stage: 1-5:45 p.m., Miller Annex. Headliner: Bigg Robb

◼️ Music at Lockwood-Stackhouse Stage: noon-8:30 p.m. Headliner: Maurice John Vaughn

◼️ Music at CeDell Davis Stage: 4-9 p.m. Headliner: Zora Young

◼️ Music at Main Stage: noon. Headliner: Mavis Staples

SATURDAY

◼️ Flour Power 5K Run: 7:30 a.m., Courthouse Square on Cherry Street

◼️ Tour Da Delta Bike Ride: 8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. ride, American Legion Hut, 409 Porter St.; 10 a.m. Family Fun Ride

◼️ Tenth annual Blues Symposium, Malco Theater, 422 Cherry St.; 10-11 a.m. session with Roger Stolle, moderator; 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. session with Don Wilcock, moderator.

◼️ Wrap It Up Taco Bar (VIP wristband required), 6:30 p.m., VIP Tent (football games will be broadcast)

◼️ Music at Front Porch Stage: noon-5:45 p.m., Miller Annex. Headliner: Fillmore Slim

◼️ Music at Lockwood-Stackhouse Stage: 2-8:30 p.m. Headliner: Bigg Robb

◼️ Music at CeDell Davis Stage: 2-9 p.m. Headliner: Blind Mississippi Morris

◼️ Music at Gospel Stage: 4-8:35 p.m. Headliner: Mellowtones

◼️ Music at Main Stage: noon. Headliner: Devon Allman Project

(Information is subject to change, see kingbiscuitfestival.com)

