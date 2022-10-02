LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Thursday’s games
7A-Central
Cabot 41, Little Rock Southwest 0
5A-South
Little Rock Parkview 42, De Queen 0
Friday’s games
7A-West
Bentonville 48, FS Southside 14
Bentonville West 41, Springdale 0
Rogers 29, Fayetteville 28
Rogers Heritage 41, Springdale Har-Ber 39
7A-Central
Bryant 43, Jonesboro 14
Conway 35, North Litlte Rock 0
FS Northside 61, LR Central 7
6A-East
Benton 55, Marion 13
El Dorado 56, Searcy 35
Greene County Tech 28, Jacksonville 14
LR Catholic 37, West Memphis 16*
Sylvan Hills 28, Sheridan 27
6A-West
Greenwood 49, Greenbrier 21
Lake Hamilton 60, Van Buren 21
Pulaski Academy 52, Mountain Home 14
Russellville 55, Siloam Springs 14
5A-Central
Joe T. Robinson 42, Vilonia 3
Mills 30, Maumelle 0
Morrilton 38, Watson Chapel 20
Pine Bluff 49, Beebe 14
5A-East
Batesville 35, Paragould 0
Nettleton 49, Brookland 20
Wynne 42, Southside Batesville 21
Valley View 49, Forrest City 0
5A-South
Camden Fairview 21, Texarkana 8
Hot Springs 49, Hope 13
Magnolia 55, Hot Springs Lakeside 28
5A-West
Dardanelle 50, Pea Ridge 35
Farmington 43, Alma 8
Prairie Grove 46, Harrison 40
Shiloh Christian 57, Clarksville 13
4A-1
Elkins 41, Huntsville 0
Gentry 35, Berryville 0
Gravette 31, Lincoln 29
Ozark 42, Green Forest 14
4A-2
Bald Knob 26, Heber Springs 21
Cave City 21, Riverview 7
Harding Academy 31, Lonoke 21
4A-3
Blytheville 47, Jonesboro Westside 7
Pocahontas 35, Gosnell 8
Rivercrest 46, Harrisburg 13
Trumann 32, Highland 13
4A-4
Bauxite 34, Pottsville 14
Benton Harmony Grove 45, Lamar 14
LR Hall 28, Dover 12
Mayflower 33, Cent. Arkansas Christian 14
4A-7
Arkadelphia 54, Mena 7
Malvern 57, Waldron 0
4A-8
DeWitt 35, Hamburg 0
Monticello 28, Dumas 3
Star City 27, McGehee 6
Warren 41, Crossett 14
3A-1
Booneville 48, West Fork 21
Charleston 48, Cederville 6
Greenland 19, Mansfield 13
Lavaca 35, Hackett 6
3A-2
Melbourne 44, Yellville-Summit 0
Newport 44, Salem 28
Perryville 42, Atkins 14
3A-3
Hoxie 55, Palestine-Wheatley 6
Manila 15, Corning 12
Osceola 64, Piggott 0
3A-4
Bismarck 55, Paris 0
Glen Rose 37, Jessieville 0
Magnet Cove 49, Two Rivers 14
3A-5
Fouke 49, Horatio 22
Prescott 55, Junction City 20
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove 53, Pine Bluff Dollarway 6
Fordyce 50, Drew Central 24
Lake Village 27, Barton 14
2A-1
Conway Christian 34, Hecor 30
Johnson Co. Westside 30, Magazine 28
Mountainburg 38, Decatur 0
2A-2
Clarendon 32, Cross County 6
East Poinsett County 68, McCrory 42
Marked Tree 34, Earle 18
Des Arc at Marianna
2A-3
Dierks 39, Murfreesboro 12
Mineral Springs 66, Lafayette County 30
Mount Ida 28, Poyen 0
2A-4
Carlisle 48, Episcopal Collegiate 21
Hampton 28, Bearden 27
Hazen 51, Baptist Prep 0
Nonconference
Quitman 43, England 22
8-Man
2A-North
Brinkley 50, Augusta 22
Izard County 38, Rector 8
2A-South
Midland 46, KIPP Delta 14
Mountain Pine 52, Hermitage 0
Spring Hill 34, Dermott 0
Woodlawn 50, Strong 20
3A
Cutter-Morning Star 30, Rose Bud 16
Fountain Lake 45, Genoa Central 8
Mountain View 44, Marshall 0
Subiaco Academy 50, Cedar Ridge 0
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock