League for art to meet today

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Room A & B.

During the meeting, the league will auction off paintings by Frances Smith. It will also select an election committee to provide board nominations for the PBAL, according to a news release.

Members are encouraged to bring art to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the next meeting. Members will then vote on new work.

The league is also working with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) again and has provided art bags for foster children.

Through a $1,500 grant from Synergy, the PBAL has supplied 67 art bags to youths and plans on providing a total of 81. Synergy awarded the grant just before the pandemic, and with a return to normalcy for the league and CASA, President Lyn Monk and member Vickie Coleman sought to get the bags ready. Member Melissa Abernathy aided in transportation. The league tailored each to one of four age groups.

The league thanks Synergy for its support and for grant writers Claudia Spainhour and Gerry DeLongchamp for their service.

There are 6-by-6-inch canvases available in the PBAL art room for members to paint art for the youths. Painted canvases will be placed in the remaining bags and sent out next month.

The community is invited to attend meetings. Spainhour and Linda DeMint will provide refreshments. Masks are encouraged.

Yearly membership dues are $45. Artists can make checks out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail them to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff AR 71601. For details contact PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 879-3825 or message mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.