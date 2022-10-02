Board members failed

On Sept. 6, 2022, I believe the Little Rock City Board of Directors made a tragic decision regarding the $18.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. They voted against the needs of the people who are in the most need.

Let me be clear about my position. I believe this board should be renamed "Pitiful Board." They are not addressing the needs of poor people and those who are truly in need of assistance. In one instance, they blame Mayor Frank Scott for crime in the community, then deny the funds which would address it. No mayor is responsible for crime. Criminals are responsible for crime. When the opportunity arose to apply funding to address critical issues, they voted "no."

This Pitiful Board voted against: $1 million for infrastructure as part of targeted community development, $1 million for affordable housing, $500,000 toward community violence, $500,000 to address health disparities through medical units, $250,000 for small-business assistance, $1 million for water and sewer infrastructure as part of targeted community development, $1 million for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Why?

Why vote "no" to improve the quality of life for all people in need, and especially against funds which could impact crime? They don't want Mayor Scott to succeed or receive credit during this election time. Pitiful Board members need to go.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Not good for image

I was around when Dan Quayle came up with some pretty good misstatements. I think nothing he did in four years as vice president comes close to what Kamala Harris has accomplished in less than two. Her latest--giving accolades to the great relationship the USA has with North Korea--beats them all.

I am sure she will continue to screw up abroad and at home and further lessen the opinions of the USA's allies and enemies alike. It is hard to believe she was an actual U.S. senator. If she's the baseline, I am sure John Fetterman in Pennsylvania feels pretty good about his chances in November.

JEFF LAWRENCE

Pangburn

Questions for Sarah

What could be the reason that Sarah Sanders' political ad is no longer the one with Trump's arm around her and her proudly saying T supports her? Does her little son understand that inflation isn't caused by one person? And when will she explain what liberal agenda our schools are teaching?

MARY PAAL

Little Rock

Is it coming to end?

Now, I realize that climate change is causing troubles and disasters around the world, but ...

To put the weather forecast in the obituary section on Sundays ... is there something you know that you're not telling us?

BILL POLLEN

Mena

Back best candidate

William Faulkner once said, "Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed," noting that if people all over the world would do this, it would change the Earth. In Arkansas, there is only one candidate for governor who does all of the above, every single day.

Dr. Chris Jones, pastor, scientist, engineer, public servant and innovation proponent, promotes honesty, truth and compassion as he proposes improvements in pre-K, broadband, and jobs creation across Arkansas. He has walked over 2 million steps crisscrossing our 75 counties, listening and talking to potential voters, acknowledging their concerns and their dreams. He has an outstanding team of grass-roots supporters who want the best for all Arkansans and who appreciate his transparency about detailed plans to bring Arkansas out of the bottom 10 states in many critical areas.

He needs your support. He needs your engagement and your vote! Arkansas needs you to step up and vote for the qualifications, integrity and drive he shows every single day. And his emergency room doc/military veteran wife would be an amazing boon as well. A power couple with the will to make life better.

His main opponent? The one who spent years in D.C. repeating and amplifying hundreds of proven lies by her craven boss? The one with utter disdain for accurate reporting? (Doesn't the biblical "Thou shalt not bear false witness" commandment still stand?) The one who would decimate the state's coffers, resulting in predictable cuts to needed services? The one who raises her money from folks who want to destroy our democratic republic? Please do not reward her. Please do not let dark money drown out Chris' positive messages.

Please, vote for the person who actually cares about every single one of us.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

That spoke volumes

My goodness, Mr. Kurrus! Don't hold back; tell us how you really feel about Mayor Scott's performance.

But you left out one indicator of the kind of mayor Frank Scott is and would continue to be if re-elected, that being his apparent determination to one-up the governor during the early days of the covid-19 pandemic. In March or April of 2020, if Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an upcoming press conference, you could count on Mr. Mayor to schedule his own for the day before or sometimes only hours before. Even-keeled Asa never expressed what would have been appropriate irritation that the Baron of Little Rock announced a local policy in the morning that the governor would make statewide in the afternoon. I think the events of that spring spoke volumes about both Governor Hutchinson and Mayor Scott.

JD ROBINSON

Little Rock