Lettuce Grow to aid St. Joseph Center restoration





As guests entered the St. Joseph Center of Arkansas on Sept. 23 they were greeted with volunteers offering the evening's signature drink -- Old Fashion Lemonade made with Delta Dirt's Sweet Potato Vodka. The event was Lettuce Grow -- the annual fundraiser for the center.

The evening included tours of the building and a silent auction. Outside behind the former orphanage overlooking gardens and farm animals was a wine pull, live painting by Vickie Hendrix-Siebenmorgen and music by The Gravel Yard.

The buffet dinner by Two Sisters Catering featured chicken breast with Monterey sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and rolls with cake for dessert. Tables were decorated with arrangements of sunflowers, zinnias and pumpkins from gardens on the grounds.

Money raised at the event supports the organization's mission to preserve and restore the 1910 property designed by architect Charles Thompson through sustainable farming and food production, programs that educate, promote agritourism and support community outreach.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Lettuce Grow 2022







