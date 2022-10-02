Levy brings $1.5M for roads, bridges in Garland County

HOT SPRINGS -- The first receipts from the second reauthorization of the 0.625% countywide sales tax are in, with July collections netting Garland County and the city of Hot Springs almost $1.5 million to repair and to replace the more than 1,000 miles of roads and more than 100 bridges they collectively maintain.

Voters reauthorized the sales tax for a second time in the Feb. 8 special election, endorsing the ballot title by a 323-vote margin with fewer than 10% of the county's more than 63,000 registered voters participating. Per the ballot title, collections began July 1 and will continue through June 2027.

Unlike earlier versions of the tax that secured bonds financing the construction of the Garland County Detention Center and providing the county's $30 million contribution to the 5.8-mile extension of the King Expressway, the latest version will accrue to the county and its incorporated areas on a per capita basis.

According to the distribution sheet from the state treasurer's office, the tax raised $1,499,574 in July. It takes the state about 60 days to remit payment after sales taxes are collected at the point of sale.

The county had a $914,400 per capita share, and Hot Springs received $567,767. Mountain Pine got $8,756, and Fountain Lake and Lonsdale received $7,110 and $1,541, respectively. During the run-up to the election, the county and Hot Springs said they expected the tax to raise $70 million over its five-year life.

Earlier versions continued to be collected after the debt they serviced was retired, as the law does not allow a sales tax to terminate until 90 days after the quarter in which the Department of Finance and Administration receives the termination of the tax certificate.

The tax retired the $54.7 million bond issue voters authorized in a June 2016 special election early this year, more than a year ahead of the 2023 payoff date Stephens Inc. projected when it underwrote the bond sale in late 2016. Stephens said taxpayers paid more than $4.5 million in interest on the $54.7 million principal.

Four months of excess collections raised $8,763,656, which was distributed to the county and cities on a per capita basis. According to the ballot title in the Feb. 8 election, the current version of the sales tax will have a definite end date, June 30, 2027.

County Judge Darryl Mahoney said by the end of the year he hopes to open bids for bridge projects using the county's share of excess collections from the earlier tax. The per capita distribution formula for surplus collections established by the ordinance the Garland County Quorum Court adopted in May sent 61%, or $5.34 million, to the county.

Hot Springs got 38%, or most of the $3.42 million distributed to the four cities.

Earlier this month, the quorum court appropriated the county's share to the county road fund, sending $3.20 million to the fund's asphalt line item and $2.14 million to the bridges and steel line item.

During the advocacy campaign for the new tax, the county and Hot Springs said they could combine their per capita shares into a large bid package that would be more appealing to contractors than their individual solicitation for paving.

Mahoney said he and City Manager Bill Burrough will meet later this year to determine if any city and county paving projects can be combined into a single invitation to bid. Because the city removes part of its road surfaces prior to resurfacing them and the county does not, Mahoney said it may be difficult to find a contractor that can accommodate both the city and county.