LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Upcoming mayoral forum | Curran Hall modifies hours | Landers criticizes idea of new tax

Mayoral hopefuls invited to forum

The Central Arkansas Library System, public-radio station KUAR and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County will host a Little Rock mayoral forum Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The four candidates in the race -- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. as well as challengers Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz -- are all expected to attend, according to a news release.

The forum will take place at the library system's Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The initial round of the mayoral contest is Nov. 8, and if no candidate secures at least 40% of the vote a runoff between the top two will take place Dec. 6.

Hours changed at Curran Hall

The Quapaw Quarter Association has announced modified hours for the visitor information center located at Curran Hall in Little Rock.

Located at 615 E. Capitol Ave., Curran Hall is now open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sundays.

Previously, Curran Hall was open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The association manages the center under an agreement with the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, according to a news release.

Sales tax remarks draw criticism

Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr. on Monday criticized Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for floating a future sales tax to fund infrastructure.

On Sept. 21, during a neighborhood forum on bond proceeds, Scott told attendees that eventually, "we're gonna probably have to have another sales tax that's solely focused on infrastructure -- infrastructure alone."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Landers said, "Mayor Scott apparently wants more sales taxes, even though Little Rock voters defeated his last sales-tax plan by a vote of 2-1."

Landers argued the city ought to "effectively allocate" bond proceeds tied to the Aug. 9 referendum that authorized an extension on three capital-improvement mills before asking voters for more money.

Scott will face Landers, Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz in the first round of voting Nov. 8.

Association honors Discovery museum

The Museum of Discovery has received the 2022 Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Award for Resilience from the Association of Science and Technology Centers, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The severe winter storm that hit Central Arkansas in February 2021 caused flooding at the museum, which remained closed for six months for repairs.

"The award for resilience recognizes an organization that has overcome a significant and specific challenge with a focus on how the institution approached the hardship to achieve new life, mission, and potential," the release said.