Local notes including OLLI classes, blood drives, Hope Cancer offerings

Hobbs State Park

Robert Thomas is scheduled to be at Hobbs State Park to show beautiful images of his favorite flying critters, Odonata (dragonflies) at 2 p.m. today at the Conservation Area visitor center. Immediately following the lecture will be an outdoor dragonfly catch and release at the visitor center. Bring a camera.

Thomas has been studying, catching and photographing these incredible insects for 20 years. His photographs have graced the covers of numerous field guides. His collection of photographs contains many very rare species, and when it comes to getting wonderful photographs of dragonflies Thomas says: "It's a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and a little good luck and know how."

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Red Cross

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood donation.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4, Pinnacle Country Club, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive.

• Fayetteville: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 4, Delta Gamma Sorority, 625 W. Maple Street; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 4, Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St.; 1-5 p.m. Oct. 14, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

• Springdale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6, Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 N. Barrington Road

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

CBCO

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs can score a branded wearable while saving lives in their community. By giving blood in October or November at any Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center or mobile blood drive, donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt. Donors can also enter for a chance to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to the Chiefs Jan. 1, 2023, game against the Denver Broncos. The game package is valued at $700.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

The O Negative blood supply locally is currently low. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is urging eligible donors with O negative blood to give as soon as possible.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood or (417) 227-5006.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced the following classes:

• Oct. 4: Forest Therapy Walk – Emmie Brenzel, certified Forest Therapy Guide, will teach you the Japanese practice of Shinrin Yoku, or Forest Bathing, 1 to 3 p.m. Mount Sequoyah, $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• Oct. 4 to 25: The Truth is Out There: Alien Invasions in Literature – Take a close look what happens when aliens decide to pay Earth a not-so-friendly visit. Starting with "The War of the Worlds," class will move on the more contemporary examples of alien invasion. 1 to 3 p.m. OLLI Office, $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

• Oct. 5: Skills for Conversations Across the Political Divide – This workshop will provide education and role-play practice in how to use various communication skills to have better conversations with those whose political views differ from our own. 10 a.m. to noon. Via Zoom. $19 members only; Tour of C. B. "Charlie" Craig State Fish Hatchery – A guided tour of the state fish hatchery in Centerton, 10 a.m. to noon, Centerton, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Oct. 6: Learning to Fly – Ever wished you had a private pilot's license? With this short course find out what it would take. 9 a.m. to noon. Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers; The Joy of Feeding Wild Birds – The outreach ambassador for Wild Birds Unlimited will offer practical tips and solutions for attracting wild birds to your feeders. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Trail Village, $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Summit With Brummett – The insightful political analyst John Brummett will offer his analysis of the upcoming midterm elections. 6 to 7 p.m. Pryor Center, $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

• Oct. 7: Autumn Watercolor Pumpkins – A three-hour workshop for beginners to introduce the medium of watercolors. 9 a.m. to noon. Beth Woessner Studio in Tontitown, $59 members, $74 nonmembers; Harness Your Breath, Quiet Your Mind and Age Well (Part I) – Learn the latest in breath research and practice breathing techniques that will impact how we live, how we move and how we age. 1 to 3 p.m. Drake Airfield, $19 members, $34 nonmembers; The Colors of Fall at Ozark Natural Science Center – Join a team from the Ozark Natural Science Center and walk the trails to view the beautiful changing of the seasons. 2 to 4 p.m. Ozark Natural Science Center, $35 members, $50 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli@uark.edu.