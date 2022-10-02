LSU comes back from 17-0 deficit

AUBURN, Ala. -- John Emery Jr. rushed for a tackle-breaking, 20-yard touchdown and Greg Brooks Jr. had a late interception to help LSU complete a 21-17, come-from-behind win over Auburn on Saturday night.

LSU (4-1, 2-0) fell behind 17-0 before Jayden Daniels brought the visiting Tigers back with help from Auburn blunders. It was the fourth consecutive win for Brian Kelly and LSU.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1) blew its second consecutive double-digit lead, but was bailed out by Missouri's goal line fumble in overtime last week.

There was no bailout this time.

Brooks ripped the ball away from LSU transfer Koy Moore after a catch with 2:18 left in Auburn's fourth straight failure to capitalize on a trip across midfield.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who came in after Daniels banged knees with an Auburn player in the fourth, was able to run out the clock.

Daniels only passed for 80 yards but also ran for 59 and a 1-yard touchdown.

Auburn's Robby Ashford passed for 337 yards and two touchdowns in his second start, including an early 53-yarder to Ja'Varrius Johnson and an 18-yarder to Camden Brown. But he lost one of his four fumbles and threw the late interception.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 26,

MISSOURI 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Daijun Edwards plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with just over four minutes to go, completing No. 1 Georgia's rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri.

Kendall Milton also scored in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0), who trailed almost the entire way before finally solving red-zone woes that forced Jack Podlesny to kick four field goals just in time to avoid the upset.

Stetson Bennett struggled all night against relentless blitzing by Missouri (2-3, 0-2), which has never beaten a top-ranked team in 17 tries. But the leader of the defending national champions maintained his composure, and ultimately led the Bulldogs on two late touchdown drives while finishing with 312 yards passing and no interceptions.

Brady Cook had 192 yards passing and a touchdown for the Tigers, but they also struggled to reach the end zone against one of the country's best defenses. Harrison Mevis wound up kicking five field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, one week after missing a potential game-winner in an overtime loss at Auburn.

Georgia riled up the Tigers long before kickoff when several of them walked through their pregame drills, and Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Missouri's Darius Robinson had to be physically separated.

The Tigers carried their angst right into the game. Their rebuilt defense, due to coordinator Blake Baker, forced an early fumble and bunch of punts, and Missouri capitalized on the good field position. Mevis made the first of his field goals to put the Bulldogs in their first hole of the season.

They wound up spending the rest of the night digging out of it.

Taking advantage of breakdowns by Georgia's top-ranked scoring defense, Cook found Dominic Lovett for a 36-yard gain, then got 6-6 tight end Tyler Stephens to make a slick one-handed grab for a walk-in touchdown and 10-0 lead.

After another fumble by the Bulldogs, Mevis added a 49-yarder to extend the Tigers' advantage.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) is tackled by Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) dives with the ball as Georgia defensive lineman Tramel Walthour (90), linebacker Trezmen Marshall (15) and defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) catches a pass as Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is sacked by a host of Missouri defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) catches a pass as Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood (19) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis celebrates after making a 41-yard field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

