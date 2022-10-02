The following marriage licenses were recorded Sept. 21-27 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 21

Sommay Keomoungkhoune, 78, and Thongchanh Keomoungkhoune, 68, both of Fort Smith

Kouthong Chokbenghboun, 72, and Bouady Chokbenghboun, 66, both of Fort Smith

Dylan Joseph Wiles, 25, and Taylor Maure Jones, 25, both of Barling

Michael William Ballman, 58, Lavaca, and Amy I. Stringer, 57, Fort Smith

Landon Kyle Lowther, 31, and Kerbi Renae Key, 29, both of Fort Smith

Francisco Javier Orihuela Trujillo, 18, and Daniela Tapia, 21, both of Fort Smith

Parker Allen Rosenberg, 24, and Taylor Paige Young, 24, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 22

Patrick Joseph Daigle, 42, and Jazzmen Marie Varney, 25, both of Fort Smith

Dalton Dewayne Williams, 26, and Billy Joseph Rounds Jr., 38, both of Fort Smith

Shelby Nicole Reed, 29, and Tara Dawn Jacks, 28, both of Fort Smith

Terry Gene Bly, 45, and Shanna Dawn Blevins, 43, both of Greenwood

Sept. 23

Christopher James Fearnside, 34, and Kaitlyne Madison Ritter, 19, both of Spiro, Okla.

Hunter Daniel Hammond, 24, and Kala Mar'ee Culpepper, 20, both of Fort Smith

William Christopher Haulmark, 24, and Amanda Marie Van Wyk, 25, both of Lavaca

Garrett Carter Clark, 21, and Mackenzie Kate Bratton, 22, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Thurman Matthew Chappell, 32, and Cynthia Ann Melton, 29, both of Hackett

Bradley Louis Kohler, 46, and Leslie Fontaine Brixey, 48, both of Fort Smith

Trinidad Varela-Duron, 53, and Mary Lorene Sanchez, 37, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 26

Atticus Kendall-Moon Johnson, 27, and Cora Mischelle King, 25, both of Fort Smith

Amadeo Cruz Eduardo Ruiz, 31, and Taylor Lynn Henderson, 24, both of Fort Smith

Steven W. McCroskey, 61, and Pami Lyn Abernathy, 56, both of Bokoshe, Okla.

Sept. 27

Carl Andrew Wallis, 33, and Lynne Tynon, 37, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Allen Doughty, 38, and Nicole Lee Kerr, 50, both of Fort Smith