Mayflower has Fennell take charge

Mayflower Coach Austin Emerson spent last Sunday with his staff brainstorming, calling other coaches and trying to come up with how they were going to replace starting quarterback Noah Gailey.

The senior went down with an injured knee two days before in Mayflower's loss to Pottsville, and Emerson had no obvious replacement ready.

"On Sunday, when I found out I wasn't gonna have my starting quarterback, I spent all day with my assistants racking our brains, trying to figure out what the best option was," Emerson said. "I made some calls to some people. And they suggested having several packages, so some of your best athletes can take snaps and hand off and run. Then have a couple [where] they can throw and so that's what we did."

When all the options were presented, Emerson settled on a quarterback by committee led by junior Frankie Fennell.

The move paid off as Fennell rushed for 175 yards, passed for 73 more and scored 4 touchdowns Friday night to lead Mayflower (3-2, 1-2 4A-4) to a 33-14 win over Central Arkansas Christian.

"Frankie had the hot hand," Emerson said. "He was running downhill and getting 4 to 5 yards a carry. It was awesome. I feel like my linemen, they believed in him. They believed in both our running backs."

Senior running back Jaden Robinson was the second choice to fill in under center. He totaled 202 yards -- 184 rushing and 18 receiving -- and scored 1 touchdown.

As a team, Mayflower rushed 54 times for 345 yards for 6.4 yards per carry.

"We just kept moving the ball," Emerson said. "We kept getting 4 to 5 yards at a time. And that's what I challenged our guys to do, is just say keep moving forward. ... I challenged our guys, every time you get the ball, you guarantee me 4 yards. And then eventually, those 4 yard [runs], somebody will miss a tackle and it'll pop into a 20-yard gain."

Fennell had one pop for 31 yards to make it 19-7.

While the situation resulted in a second victory for Mayflower, Emerson said it's not something he'd like to relive any time soon.

"Friday night at the end of the game, it was a fun challenge," He joked. "It was not fun all week trying to figure out who can do what, who was struggling at what. I mean, we basically were a totally different team Friday than we had been all year."

Emerson said Gailey will likely miss Mayflower's next game at home against Lamar (4-1, 2-1). But with the success of Friday night he has optimism if he has to start Fennell at quarterback for a second game.

"With Frankie back there being able to handle it, and the other guys who also can handle it like Jaden Robinson and Jacob Stevens. ... We can do different stuff with each one of them to be okay and to manage the game."

Two-way stars

It's not uncommon for players across Arkansas to play both ways for their teams, particularly for schools Class 5A and below.

Like any other Friday, there were multiple two-way standouts across the state.

Manila's Mason Mullen plays nearly every snap for the Lions (2-4, 2-0 3A-3). In a 15-12 win over Corning, Mullen recorded 16 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

On offense, he rushed 15 times for 174 yards and a touchdown. With 2:09 left in the game and his team trailing 12-7, Mullen broke six tackles and ran 69 yards to set up a winning score three plays later.

Mills' Jabrae Shaw, a University of Central Arkansas commit, came into Friday leading the state with five interceptions. He left a 30-0 win over Maumelle with three more to add to his total.

With 6:19 left in the third quarter, he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. On offense, he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Achillies Ringo to open the scoring at 8-0.

Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield is better known for his exploits on the basketball court, but he's been a key to the Zebra's success on the gridiron as well.

He caught two passes for 85 yards in a 49-14 win over Beebe Friday night in Pine Bluff. Both catches went for touchdowns.

He wasn't done scoring there. On defense, he intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown to make the score 14-0. He also recorded two tackles for loss.

On the board

Little Rock Hall has seven state championships in its history, the most recent of which came in 1982.

The 21st century has not been kind to the Warriors, accounting for 21 losing seasons, and five winless seasons in 11-man football.

Friday night against Dover (2-3, 0-3 4A-4), Hall (1-4, 1-3) recorded its first 11-man win of the season after a season playing 8-man.

Camron Lytle broke the fourth-quarter tie with a 60-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Jakorei Carter rushed for Hall's first and last touchdowns. Myles House scored a rushing touchdown to tie the game 12-12.