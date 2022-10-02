Modern scope shows off classic rifle’s accuracy

With modern optics, elderly rifles can shoot well.

I learned this Wednesday during a sighting-in session at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's shooting range at Mayflower. The rifle was a 1950s vintage Winchester Model 70 Featherweight chambered in 30-06. Its stock, though weathered, is in very good shape and retains most of its finish. Marring to the finish is cosmetic. The blueing is dull and matte, but the metal is in very good condition.

As its name suggests, the Featherweight is lighter than the standard Model 70 sporter. It has a 22-inch barrel, a metal butt plate and no recoil pad. It would seem to be an uncomfortable rifle to shoot, but recoil was quite tolerable.

It was my first visit to the range, and I was impressed. It is a first-class shooting facility that features state-of-the-art rifle range handgun ranges.

The rifle range is divided into increments of 25, 50, 75, 100, 200, and 300 yards. Each lane has a wooden target frame with hardware on the legs that slides into spikes at the designated distances.

In front of the shooting benches are wooden barriers made of creosote-impregnated landscape timbers. The barriers are very low, just high enough to allow you to shoot under them to 300 yards. The first barrier hangs about six feet in front of the benches. Also, the metal roof over the benches angles downward, creating the effect of shooting from a casemate. The purpose is to prevent shooting skyward. The casemate effect ensures that all shots are low and do not travel above the protective berm at the end.

Though it is not possible to shoot over the barriers, there are bullet holes in the barriers themselves, and even bullet holes in the metal roof. Somebody would have to be incredibly stupid, incredibly careless or incredibly malicious to make those shots. We assume that they are the results of accidental discharges, which in the close confines of a range, is even worse than maliciousness.

Each lane has a lighted sign that is controlled remotely by the range master, who announces on a loudspeaker when the range is hot -- ready for shooting -- and when it is closed. When closed, the sign lights red to that effect.

When he closes the range, the range master announces that all guns must be unloaded and taken out of battery. Shooters must disengage from their guns and back up against the fence. When the shooters are in full compliance, the range master announces that shooters may enter the range to place, move or remove targets.

It's a highly social range. A man beside me sighted in a new Ruger bolt-action rifle chambered in 223 Rem. It mounted an electronic sight with a really nice reticle. Several other shooters had similar optics on AR-15 style rifles.

All were on mounts that sat very high above the barrels. It is challenging to sight in an optic that sits 3-4 inches above the bore because of the extreme adjustments it requires to calibrate point of aim and point of impact. If an optic is close to the bore, as are most traditional rifle scopes, the slope that leads to the convergence of the optic's objective center and the bore is relatively flat. If the objective center is very high, then the slope to the convergence is severe. It took that man a very long time and many rounds to even put a hole in the paper.

The Model 70 Featherweight belongs to a friend. She brought 150-grain Norma ammo and 180-grain ammo of unknown brand that belongs to her stepfather. The scope is a Leupold Rifleman 3-9X50.

Her first shots were with 150-gr. bullets at 50 yards. the first shot was 1-inch low and 1-inch right. Four clicks up and four clicks left put the next two shots 1 inch high and centered.

Then we moved the target to 100 yards. The gun had already stung my friend's shoulder, so I fired the next three shots. They struck 1 inch high and slightly right, almost touching.

Next, we tried the 180-gr. bullets. My friend placed the first one about 10 inches low and six inches right.

I relieved her and printed two about 2 and 2 1/2 inches high.

With either bullet, the gun will cleanly take a deer at any responsible distance, but it clearly shot the 150-gr. bullets tighter.

It seems right for that old classic to go afield again. With new "eyes," it will bring home venison easier than ever.