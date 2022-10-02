More than $140M provided for Arkansas water, wastewater projects

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission has approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans.

The Bayou Meto Water District in Lonoke County received a $5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to install 10 pumping stations that will move water through underground pipes to nonriparian farms, significantly reducing the use of groundwater.

The White River Regional Irrigation District in Prairie County also received a $5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to build five county road crossings over a 10-mile canal segment that is under construction.

Beaver Water District in Benton County received a $125,686,157 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund that will be used to construct a 60-inch diameter pipeline to provide water to a large pump station. The water customer base for this project is 380,000.

Horsehead Water Users Association in Johnson County received a $2,507,150 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to upgrade the water system, which has a customer base of 2,275.

The city of Monticello, in Drew County, received a $2,300,880 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to relocate the sewer collection system. The current customer base for the project is 9,174.