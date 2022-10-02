• Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, celebrated his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn Carter, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. The 39th president's latest milestone comes as The Carter Center, which the Carters established after their White House term, marks 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections and advancing public health in the developing world. Jason Carter, the former president's grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy. "He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God's plan for him," Jason Carter said, "and that's just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he's going." Carter Center leaders said the former president, who survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and a serious fall at home in 2019, enjoyed reading congratulatory messages sent by well-wishers around the world via social media and the center's website. But Jason Carter said his grandfather was mostly looking forward to a simple day that included watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, on television. "He's still 100% with it, even though daily life things are a lot harder now," Jason Carter said. "But one thing I guarantee: He will watch all the Braves games this weekend."

• Britain's Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature a portrait of King Charles III. Britons will begin to see Charles' image in their change about December as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation. The new monarch's effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and was approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king's portrait faces to the left -- the opposite of his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II. "Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor," said Chris Barker of the Royal Mint Museum. Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith." A memorial 5-pound coin honoring the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side features Charles, while the reverse features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side. About 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II's image currently circulate in the United Kingdom; they'll remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.