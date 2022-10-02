Week 4

NFL Capsules

Vikings vs. Saints

8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Vikings by 3

SERIES Vikings lead 23-13; Saints beat Vikings 53-22 on Dec. 25, 2020

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Lions 28-24; Saints lost at Panthers 22-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(19) 103.7;RUSH;111.7 (16)

(15) 240.3;PASS;261.3 (8)

(18) 344.0;YARDS;373.0 (8)

(T16) 19.3;POINTS;17.0 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(24) 137.7;RUSH;139.3 (26)

(29) 275.7;PASS;183.7 (5)

(30) 413.3;YARDS;323.0 (13)

(T9) 18.3;POINTS;22.7 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints are looking to go 3-0 in London after wins at Wembley Stadium in 2008 against the Chargers and 2017 against the Dolphins. Today, they'll play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bills at Ravens

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bills by 3

SERIES Ravens lead 6-4; Bills beat Ravens 17-3 on Jan. 16, 2021

LAST WEEK Bills lost at Dolphins 21-19; Ravens won at Patriots 37-26

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(15) 112.3;RUSH;135.3 (8)

(1) 329.0;PASS;245.0 (13)

(2) 441.3;YARDS;380.3 (4)

(3) 30.3;POINTS;33.0 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(2) 57.7;RUSH;104.7 (13)

(2) 156.3;PASS;353.3 (32)

(1) 214.0;YARDS;458.0 (32)

(T4) 12.7;POINTS;25.7 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH Two of the NFL's top offenses are on display today in Baltimore, with the Ravens averaging a league-high 33.0 points per game and the Bills third with 30.3 ppg.

Commanders at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 3

SERIES Cowboys lead 75-47-2; Cowboys won 56-14 on Dec. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Eagles 24-8; Cowboys won at Giants 23-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.;VS.;COWBOYS (RK)

(24) 86.7;RUSH;118.0 (11)

(9) 255.3;PASS;206.0 (24)

(19) 342.0;YARDS;324.0 (23)

(12) 21.0;POINTS;15.3 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.;VS.;COWBOYS (RK)

(21) 128.7;RUSH;136.0 (23)

(28) 274.0;PASS;176.3 (4)

(27) 402.7;YARDS;312.3 (9)

(28) 27.3;POINTS;17.3 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Commanders QB Carson Wentz has 14 TDs and 4 INTs in 8 career starts against the Cowboys. Wentz played his first five seasons with NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Bears at Giants

Noon

LINE Giants by 3

SERIES Bears lead 36-24-2; Bears beat Giants 29-3 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Bears beat Texans 23-20; Giants lost to Cowboys 23-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(2) 186.7;RUSH;169.3 (4)

(32) 78.3;PASS;162.3 (30)

(32) 265.0;YARDS;331.7 (21)

(T20) 17.3;POINTS;18.7 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(T30) 157.0;RUSH;138.3 (25)

(9) 201.0;PASS;203.3 (10)

(20) 358.0;YARDS;341.7 (16)

(11) 19.0;POINTS;19.7 (T12)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants RB Saquon Barkley has rushed for 317 yards this season, second in the NFL. His 408 yards from scrimmage are No. 1 in the league.

Browns at Falcons

Noon

LINE Browns by 1 1/2

SERIES Browns lead 12-3; Browns beat Falcons 28-16 on Nov. 11, 2018

LAST WEEK Browns beat Steelers 29-17; Falcons won at Seahawks 27-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(1) 190.7;RUSH;156.7 (5)

(27) 188.0;PASS;197.7 (26)

(5) 378.7;YARDS;354.3 (14)

(6) 28.3;POINTS;26.7 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(7) 83.7;RUSH;109.3 (T15)

(18) 240.0;PASS;271.3 (27)

(14) 323.7;YARDS;380.7 (22)

(23) 24.0;POINTS;27.0 (T26)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns RB Nick Chubb returns to Georgia for the first time as a pro and is the NFL's leading rusher with 341 yards. Chubb played collegiately at Georgia from 2014-17.

Jaguars at Eagles

Noon

LINE Eagles by 6 1/2

SERIES Tied at 3-3; Eagles beat Jaguars 24-18 on Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK Jaguars won at Chargers 38-10; Eagles won at Commanders 24-8

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;EAGLES (RK)

(10) 123.3;RUSH;150.3 (7)

(10) 252.3;PASS;296.7 (3)

(6) 375.7;YARDS;447.0 (1)

(7) 28.0;POINTS;28.7 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;EAGLES (RK)

(1) 55.0;RUSH;110.0 (17)

(21) 251.7;PASS;186.7 (6)

(7) 306.7;YARDS;296.7 (5)

(T4) 12.7;POINTS;16.7 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson led the Eagles to their first and only Super Bowl title in the 2017 season. Pederson was 42-37-1 as head coach of the Eagles (2016-20)

Chargers at Texans

Noon

LINE Chargers by 5 1/2

SERIES Chargers lead 5-2; Texans beat Chargers 41-29 on Dec. 26

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Jaguars 38-10; Texans lost at Bears 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(32) 59.0;RUSH;83.0 (27)

(2) 297.0;PASS;204.3 (25)

(11) 356.0;YARDS;287.3 (29)

(T16) 19.3;POINTS;16.3 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(T11) 102.7;RUSH;202.3 (32)

(20) 248.0;PASS;207.7 (11)

(19) 350.7;YARDS;410.0 (29)

(T29) 28.0;POINTS;19.7 (T12)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers are last in the NFL in rushing with 59.0 yards per game, but could turn things around against the league's worst rushing defense that's allowing 202.3 yards on the ground.

Jets at Steelers

Noon

LINE Steelers by 3 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 20-6; Jets beat Steelers 16-10 on Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Bengals 27-12; Steelers lost at Browns 29-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(26) 84.0;RUSH;90.0 (23)

(5) 286.0;PASS;182.7 (28)

(9) 370.0;YARDS;272.7 (31)

(T20) 17.3;POINTS;18.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(14) 105.3;RUSH;142.7 (28)

(16) 231.0;PASS;252.0 (22)

(15) 336.3;YARDS;394.7 (24)

(T26) 27.0;POINTS;22.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Zach Wilson is set to make his season debut for the Jets today after missing the first three games recovering from arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Seahawks at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 3 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 11-5; Seahawks beat Lions 51-29 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Falcons 27-23; Lions lost at Vikings 28-25

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(29) 74.7;RUSH;170.3 (3)

(21) 221.7;PASS;238.7 (16)

(28) 296.3;YARDS;409.0 (3)

(T28) 15.7;POINTS;31.7 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(T30) 157.0;RUSH;142.3 (27)

(19) 240.3;PASS;265.7 (25)

(25) 397.3;YARDS;408.0 (28)

(T20) 23.3;POINTS;31.0 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Lions will be without three key offensive weapons today. RB D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) is expected to miss a couple of weeks and WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark are also out with ankle injuries.

Titans at Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 3 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 35-20; Titans beat Colts 34-31 in OT on Oct. 31

LAST WEEK Titans beat Raiders 24-22; Colts beat Chiefs 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(21) 94.0;RUSH;104.3 (18)

(23) 208.3;PASS;227.0 (20)

(26) 302.3;YARDS;331.3 (22)

(T22) 17.0;POINTS;13.3 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(29) 145.0;RUSH;77.0 (3)

(24) 256.3;PASS;238.0 (17)

(26) 401.3;YARDS;315.0 (12)

(T29) 28.0;POINTS;20.3 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,045 yards and 6 TDs in 12 games against the Colts. But Indianapolis enters today's game averaging just 77.0 yards against the run.

Cardinals at Panthers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Cardinals by 1 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 14-5; Panthers beat Cardinals 34-10 on Nov. 14

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Rams 20-12; Panthers beat Saints 22-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(17) 105.3;RUSH;115.0 (14)

(12) 248.0;PASS;161.3 (31)

(15) 353.3;YARDS;276.3 (30)

(T13) 20.7;POINTS;20.7 (T13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(T11) 102.7;RUSH;134.7 (22)

(30) 281.0;PASS;214.0 (13)

(23) 383.7;YARDS;348.7 (18)

(31) 29.0;POINTS;19.7 (T12)

WHAT TO WATCH Arizona has gotten out to slow starts as it has been outscored 56-13 in the first half through three games. The Cardinals' lone win came in overtime at Las Vegas in Week 2.

Patriots at Packers

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Packers by 9 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead series 6-5; Patriots beat Packers 31-17 on Nov. 4, 2018

LAST WEEK Patriots lost to Ravens 37-26; Packers won at Bucs 14-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(13) 115.7;RUSH;127.0 (9)

(11) 249.0;PASS;228.7 (19)

(10) 364.7;YARDS;355.7 (12)

(25) 16.7;POINTS;16.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(19) 114.7;RUSH;113.3 (18)

(8) 200.0;PASS;189.3 (7)

(11) 314.7;YARDS;302.7 (6)

(22) 23.7;POINTS;15.0 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Brian Hoyer will make his first start for the Patriots since 2020 when he stepped in at Kansas City for Cam Newton, who was out with covid-19.

Broncos at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 2 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 69-54-2; Raiders beat Broncos 17-13 on Dec. 26

LAST WEEK Broncos beat 49ers 11-10; Raiders lost at Titans 24-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS;VS.;RAIDERS (RK)

(12) 117.7;RUSH;80.0 (28)

(18) 230.3;PASS;266.7 (7)

(16) 348.0;YARDS;346.7 (17)

(31) 14.3;POINTS;21.3 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS;VS.;RAIDERS (RK)

(6) 81.3;RUSH;109.3 (T15)

(3) 170.0;PASS;267.0 (26)

(3) 251.3;YARDS;376.3 (21)

(2) 12.0;POINTS;25.7 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders are looking to avoid their first 0-4 start since 2014. Only the Chargers in 1992 went 0-4 and still made the playoffs.

Chiefs at Bucs

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Bucs by 1

SERIES Bucs lead 8-6; Bucs beat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost at Colts 20-17; Bucs lost to Packers 14-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;BUCS (RK)

(22) 93.0;RUSH;86.0 (25)

(6) 281.0;PASS;211.3 (22)

(7) 374.0;YARDS;297.3 (27)

(4) 29.3;POINTS;17.0 (T22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;BUCS (RK)

(9) 86.7;RUSH;79.3 (5)

(15) 227.3;PASS;209.7 (12)

(10) 314.0;YARDS;289.0 (4)

(17) 21.7;POINTS;9.0 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Mike Evans is back for the Buccaneers after a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field melee at New Orleans in Week 2.

Monday's game

Rams at 49ers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE 49ers by 1 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 74-67-3; Rams beat 49ers 20-17 on Jan. 30

LAST WEEK Rams won at Cardinals 20-12; 49ers lost at Broncos 11-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(30) 72.3;RUSH;151.0 (6)

(17) 234.0;PASS;172.7 (29)

(25) 306.3;YARDS;323.7 (24)

(15) 20.3;POINTS;15.7 (T28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(10) 93.7;RUSH;78.7 (4)

(23) 252.7;PASS;148.3 (1)

(17) 346.3;YARDS;227.0 (2)

(T20) 23.3;POINTS;12.3 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers have won the past six regular-season meetings, but the Rams defeated San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game last season.