FOOTBALL

Winston out vs. Vikings

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL's first international game of the season. Winston's status was downgraded from doubtful to out. The team signed quarterback Jake Luton to the active roster from the practice squad.

GOLF

Two tied at The Colony

Charley Hull began the back nine with a double bogey and then settled down to salvage an even-par 71 on Saturday to share the lead with Xiyu "Janet" Lin going into the final round of The Ascendant LPGA at The Colony, Texas. Lin had missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have given her the lead, settling for a 69 to join Hull at 11-under 202 at Old American Golf Club. But on a breezy day in North Texas on firm turf, the final round figures to be wide open. Lydia Ko bounced back from a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole by making four birdies over the next six holes and posted a 67. Celine Boutier had four birdies on the front nine on her way to a 66. They were one shot behind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 3-under 210. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) also shot a 72 on Saturday and is at even-par 213. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) stands at 3-over 216.

Mansell's lead at 4 shots

Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday. The No. 218-ranked Mansell was on course for his first victory on the European tour as the Englishman heads back to St. Andrews for the final round of an event played over three of Scotland's storied courses over the first three days: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at the home of golf.

BASEBALL

Ohtani, Angels reach deal

Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar's final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP. Ohtani's deal is fully guaranteed, with no other provisions. Ohtani is batting .276 with 34 home runs, and 94 RBI. He is 15-8 with a 2.35 ERA and 213 strikeouts as their ace on the mound, and opponents are batting only .207 against him.

MOTOR SPORTS

DiBenedetto a 1st-time winner

Matt DiBenedetto was named winner of the Truck Series race Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway after a lengthy review by NASCAR officials of the finishing order. DiBenedetto and Alabama native Bret Holmes both waited inside their trucks, parked side-by-side, as NASCAR reviewed its data. The race went to overtime and there were several lead swaps over the two-lap shootout finish. But then a crash in the middle of the pack as the leaders were headed to the checkered flag caused NASCAR to throw the caution. Holmes in the outside lane seemed to be the first driver to the finish line by inches over DiBenedetto on the bottom. But NASCAR reverted back to who was the leader when the caution flag waved -- seconds before the drivers reached the checkered flag.

BASKETBALL

$21.6M deal for Nance

The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Saturday. Bartelstein said the deal, first reported by ESPN, runs through the 2024-25 season. The 29-year-old Nance, who starred in college for Wyoming, was a late first-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015. He also has played for Cleveland and Portland, and has career averages of 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.