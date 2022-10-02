100 years ago

Oct. 2, 1922

HARDY -- For the first time in the history of Sharp county there is a woman on the ticket to be voted at the general election. Miss Leon Hamilton of Evening Shade is the Republican nominee for treasurer, and she has done some campaigning for the office.

50 years ago

Oct. 2, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- Governor Bumpers said Saturday he hoped to increase salaries of state troopers, and hoped to add 60 more troopers to the number already patrolling the highways. Speaking to the state AFL-CIO's committee on Political Education, Mr. Bumpers said there were only 203 troopers patrolling highways highways today compared to 235 assigned to the task in 1965. "...I am firmly committed to the proposition that the carnage that is taking place on the highways of this state is due to a lack of enforcement," Mr. Bumpers said. Prior to his speech, Len E. Blaycock, Bumpers' Republican opponent in the November general election, told the labor leaders that the governor had forced state troopers to work 10 hours extra each week in an effort to reduce the state traffic death toll.

25 years ago

Oct. 2, 1997

• Looking ahead on behalf of "our children and grandchildren," as one commissioner said Thursday, the Little Rock Planning Commission voted to reserve open land along the Arkansas River for a public park. The commission voted 10-0 to deny construction of a warehouse-style film studio on Second Street on property that extends from Bender to Reichardt streets between the Interstate 30 downtown river bridge and East End Park. ... Bryan Day, assistant parks director, told commissioners the area is part of the city Parks and Recreation Department "chain of parks," which could someday connect Pinnacle Mountain State Park in the west with the city's East End Park. "The vision in the 1970s was the hope for someday linking all these green spaces," Day said. ... Commissioner Sissi Brandon told commissioners during the preceding agenda session and during the meeting that the city must protect its riverbank. "Do not accept this," Brandon said. "This is our chance to let Little Rock be beautiful 15 years down the road instead of having to spend the money to undo what's been done."

10 years ago

Oct. 2, 2012

• After months of waiting on the U.S. Postal Service, Laman Library has purchased the former post office building in North Little Rock's downtown to relocate its Argenta library branch. ... The North Little Rock Public Building Authority will issue $3.5 million in bonds on the library's behalf to cover the $775,000 purchase price and $2.8 million in expected renovations of the 82-year-old building, 420 Main St. ... The Postal Service shut down the downtown post office June 15. It had been common knowledge for the past few years that it would be closed, and library officials had planned to buy the building.