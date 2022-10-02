North Little Rock notebook: Panel on safety at schools meets

Panel on safety at schools meets

The North Little Rock School District's School Safety Task Force Committee held its first meeting last week.

The committee -- which is made up of parents, mental health professionals, medical practitioners and law enforcement leaders -- have been asked to study the physical and mental safety of students and examine the layout of campuses and identify potential safety breaches.

The group will make recommendations to the co-chairpersons on improvements.

The committee will also review the findings outlined in the Arkansas School Safety Commission report to incorporate within the district, which had 7,685 students in 2021-22.

ACT Boot Camp planned at library

The North Little Rock Public Library System will hold an ACT Boot Camp at Laman Library. to help students tackle the college entrance exam.

TLC Tutoring is partnering with Laman Library's Teen Center for the boot camp, which will cover the five major areas of the ACT college-entrance exam and include strategies to help conquer each subject.

The ACT Boot Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Participants don't need to bring anything. All the supplies and material will be handed out. No registration is required, but the organizers ask that attendees stay from beginning to end.

The event, which is open to students ages 12-18, will be held at the William F. Laman Public Library Lecture Hall, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. If anyone needs additional information or has questions, they can call (501) 758-1720 or visit the NLRLibrary.org website.

Little Free Library ribbon-cutting set

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church will hold a ribbon-cutting celebration for its first ever Little Free Library at noon today following the traditional sanctuary worship service.

The church's youth group installed the library to share youth and children's books for anyone who would like to borrow, take, keep or leave a book for others in the community. The library was a gift from another United Methodist Church, which received a grant to distribute them from the United Methodists of Arkansas' "200,000 More Reasons" program, which promotes literacy in Arkansas.

The youths installed the library on Sept. 18 with the help of Associate Pastor Dr. Judge Coker, Lay Leader David Martin and church member Tom Pollard. The library is located along Wigwam Lane in the church's west parking lot, across the street from Indian Hills Elementary School.