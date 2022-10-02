Reunion on hold; Rush starts again





ARLINGTON, Texas -- All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz.

While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2) -- not to mention his career -- back on track when they visit the Cowboys (2-1) today.

These QBs figured to be division rivals for years when Wentz went No. 2 overall to Philadelphia in the 2016 draft, while Prescott rose from a fourth-round pick to instant star in a remarkable rookie year.

Instead, Wentz is trying to avoid the label of journeyman with his third team in three seasons after a year away from the NFC East, while Prescott is still the franchise QB watching Rush keep Dallas afloat.

"We're still learning and growing as a team and things I gotta be better at myself," Wentz said.

"Just find ways to kind of get a play here or there that can really get us some momentum. I think we gotta find a way to do that and I can definitely be better to help that process."

Wentz, dumped by Indianapolis after last season following a loss to last-place Jacksonville that kept the Colts out of the playoffs, is leading the NFL's No. 9 passing offense. But he just got sacked nine times in a 24-8 loss to his former team.

The Cowboys haven't allowed 200 yards passing in a game, and that's after facing Tom Brady and Joe Burrow the first two weeks.

Rush has led two victories since Prescott fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Brady and Tampa Bay. Including one start last year, the undrafted sixth-year player is 3-0 filling in for Prescott.

All three Rush-led victories included game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. Only one other other NFL quarterback -- Chicago's Virgil Carter 1968 -- has done that in his first three starts.

The most recent was a 23-16 victory at the New York Giants on Monday night, a second consecutive victory for Dallas after opening with a loss while Washington has done the opposite.

"I just think the climate and how we're set up is really conducive for the next guy to be ready," Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's put together two excellent games. But the more you play, the more film you have, and I'm sure Washington will challenge us accordingly."

No one has more yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys since 2020 than Washington running back Antonio Gibson with 363. The Commanders will count on him heavily again with rookie Brian Robinson Jr. still out.

"He's been aggressive," Coach Ron Rivera said. "I like how he is running hard. He's gotten into the secondary a couple of times and you see him just roll over his pads and lower himself and deliver the blow."

One key for the Commanders is not falling behind early, as they did 22-0 and 24-0 at halftime each of the past two games. It would allow offensive coordinator Scott Turner to balance the run and pass games.





Commanders at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 3

SERIES Cowboys lead 75-47-2; Cowboys won 56-14 on Dec. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Eagles 24-8; Cowboys won at Giants 23-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH. VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(24) 86.7 RUSH 118.0 (11)

(9) 255.3 PASS 206.0 (24)

(19) 342.0 YARDS 324.0 (23)

(12) 21.0 POINTS 15.3 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH. VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(21) 128.7 RUSH 136.0 (23)

(28) 274.0 PASS 176.3 (4)

(27) 402.7 YARDS 312.3 (9)

(28) 27.3 POINTS 17.3 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Commanders QB Carson Wentz has 14 TDs and 4 INTs in 8 career starts against the Cowboys. Wentz played his first five seasons with NFC East rival Philadelphia.





Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) makes his way off the field after failing to convert during the first half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)



New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) for a safety during the second half of a NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)



Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaps across the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)







Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass



