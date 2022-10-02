Second-half surge pushes UCA to win

CONWAY -- It might not have rained Saturday night, but the University of Central Arkansas poured it on against Austin Peay.

The Bears came away with a convincing 49-20 victory at Estes Stadium, thanks to 42 second-half points.

Throughout the game, Austin Peay (4-2, 1-1 ASUN) opted to run plays on fourth downs as opposed to punting. That strategy backfired on its first drive when the Governors turned over possession at their 32.

It took five plays and less than two minutes for UCA quarterback Will McElvain to find Christian Richmond for a 14-yard pass and the opening score, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead.

UCA (2-3, 1-0) couldn't build on that early momentum and would enter halftime with a 7-6 lead following two Austin Peay field goals.

Three plays were all it took out of halftime for UCA to get its scoring started.

McElvain rushed two times, totaling 17 yards to start the drive, and then he found a wide-open Miles Kitt-Denton down the right side of the field on the next play for a 44-yard touchdown. That made the score 14-6. The touchdown was Kitt-Denton's first of his career.

UCA's defense allowed one touchdown, a 2-yard run by Austin Peay's Josh Samuel with less than two minutes to play.

"Our defense played big time, winning football tonight, and that's exciting to see, especially when the offense wasn't clicking as much," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "For them to hold us in that game throughout the first half was big."

The Bears' defense accounted for 1 interception, 10 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. Likely the most impactful of those fumbles ended Austin Peay's first drive of the second half.

UCA defensive end Logan Jessup recovered a fumble by quarterback Mike Dieliello at Austin Peay's 18.

Jessup and fellow defensive end David Walker combined for two sacks to bring the Bears' season total to 12.

"We take pride in [it]," Jessup said. "We feel like if we're good up front, we can play with anybody. We work hard and work together and when we do that, we have found a lot of success."

Four plays later, running back Darius Hale extended the lead to 21-6 less than two minutes after UCA's previous score.

UCA and Austin Peay traded kick return touchdowns for the final two scores of the third quarter. UCA's Jarrod Barnes returned a punt 64 yards, aided by a key block from Jared Long to score and make it 28-6.

"Jarrod has shown it time and time again this year when he gets an opportunity with open field, usually something good happens," Brown said. "If you get a special teams touchdown, that's such a backbreaking, momentum shifting play. To push it to a three-score lead off that touchdown was huge."

As the clock on the third quarter expired, Austin Peay's Kam Thomas returned a punt 92 yards to make it 28-13. The return was an Austin Peay school record.

Austin Peay sold out all night to stop UCA's running game and bar a 30-yard touchdown run by Hale in late the fourth quarter, it was successful. Without that play, the Bears totaled 20 rushing yards.

The downside for the Governors in using that gameplan was its cornerbacks became isolated -- something Brown said he wanted to capitalize on in the second half.

"We had fairly productive conversations on offense as a staff just to try and make adjustments," Brown said. "We knew we were going to get some one-on-one matchups. And so bottom line is we had to go make plays at wide receiver. We needed to make one-on-one plays, and we were able to put ourselves in that situation several times throughout the second half."

Along with Kitt-Denton's, all three second half passing touchdowns were the result of UCA wide receivers winning one-on-one matchups.

Miles Butler caught a 32-yard touchdown to make it 35-13, and then Trustin Oliver caught his first career touchdown to make it 42-13.

In his fifth start for UCA, McElvain completed 20 of 31 passes for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead the Bears' second half surge.

"You couldn't have scripted the second half better," Brown said. "Our offense did a good job capitalizing on those opportunities as they came. I think what we didn't do in the first half was capitalize on those opportunities. In the second half, we did."