FOOTBALL

Lyon can't contain Langston

Lyon dropped a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup to No. 25 Langston 43-3 on Saturday at W.E. Anderson Stadium in Langston, Okla.

The Scots (1-4, 0-4) gave up 37 first-half points and allowed 509 total yards of offense. The Lions (4-0, 3-0) opened the game with touchdown passes of 30 and 43 yards from quarterback Larry Harrington to wide receiver Kevin Allen.

Harrington completed 13 of 19 passes for 241 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Lyon compiled 137 total yards of offense and were led by running back Emerson Price's 4 carries for 35 yards. Quarterback Brady Miller completed 6 of his 22 passes for 40 yards and an interception.

Arkansas Baptist fails to keep up

Arkansas Baptist couldn't crack the scoreboard in the first half and fell to Southwestern Assemblies of God 47-20 on Saturday in a nonconference matchup at Lumpkin Stadium in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Lions (2-2) jumped out to a 19-0 lead at the half thanks to a 6-yard touchdown reception from Briley Green to Kolby Tanner and a 1-yard touchdown run by Keaton Dudik. The Buffaloes also allowed a safety in the first quarter.

ABC (3-4) scored its first points with 5:58 left in the third quarter when Marlon Patterson connected with Chris Witherspoon for a 19-yard touchdown as the Lions led 26-6.

Patterson completed 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Witherspoon caught 5 passes for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Atavian Ray had a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 91 yards on 13 carries for the Buffaloes.

SOCCER

UCA men fall to Lipscomb

The University of Central Arkansas lost its first ASUN conference game of the season 3-0 to Lipscomb on Saturday at the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex.

The Bears (4-4-1, 3-1 ASUN) nearly scored on Sohma Ichikawa's 12th-minute shot, but it was blocked before it could reach the keeper.

Lipscomb (8-1-1, 4-0) opened its scoring in the 20th minute on a penalty kick by Jelldrik Dallmann.

In the 23rd minute, Hayes Wood scored for the Bison. And in the 67th minute, Dallmann scored his second to make it 3-0.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR falls to Eastern Illinois

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock lost in straight sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-18) to Eastern Illinois on Saturday in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Ill.

The Trojans (3-14, 0-4) registered a .194 hitting percentage and were led by Zanobia Willis' 8 kills. The junior also led the team with 3 blocks.

Laure Jansen recorded a team-high 7 digs to go along with 8 kills and 2 blocks, while Gabrielle Spankus facilitated the offense with a match-high 32 assists.

UALR, which has lost its last six matches, will battle Southern Illinois on Friday and Saturday in Edwardsville, Ill.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services