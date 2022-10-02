Education notebook: Tour scheduled at North Pulaski High

Tour scheduled at North Pulaski High

The public is invited to tour North Pulaski High School, which also served as a former Jacksonville Middle School, before the building is demolished in the coming weeks.

The building at 718 Harris Road in Jacksonville will be open Oct. 22 to interested viewers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The self-guided tours are limited to the cafeteria, gymnasium, auditorium, media center and hallways.

There will be some school memorabilia available to visitors on a first- come, first-served basis.

Once the building -- the former home of the Falcons -- is demolished, bricks from the building will be placed on the outside curb for free pickup.

LRSD will host College Night

The Little Rock School District is hosting its 48th annual College Night on Oct. 11 at the Jack Stephens Event Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave.

The event, which will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature representatives from more than 70 postsecondary education institutions and branches of the military throughout the country.

The representatives from higher education and the military will provide information and answer questions from high school students and their families.

LRSD planning recruitment event

Planning is underway for Spiritfest -- a new Little Rock School District student recruitment event -- that will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Little Rock River Market.

The free, family friendly event is intended to highlight each of the district's schools. Representatives of the different campuses will be on hand to talk to interested parents and students.

School performances, face painting, a bounce house, a money booth, petting zoo, a scavenger hunt and a dunk tank featuring Superintendent Jermall Wright are all among the Spiritfest activities that are being planned.

In addition to highlighting each campus, Spiritfest will showcase district offerings such as its prekindergarten program, adult education, athletics, health services, and the Academies of Central Arkansas initiative. The Academies model -- adopted for Pulaski County's traditional public high schools -- organizes schools into career academies and teaching core academics through the lens of careers.

Information on how to enroll students in the Little Rock district and employee hiring information will be available at the event.

The event replaces the annual magnet school fair that highlighted a handful of special-program schools.

El Dorado teacher grants announced

The El Dorado Education Foundation has announced the recipients of Fall 2022 grants to teachers in the El Dorado School District.

The foundation has approved some 275 grant proposals for El Dorado educators since 1997.

The latest projects and educators to be selected are:

• Demonstrating Ecosystem Interrelatedness with Ecocolumns, Alexandra Marlin.

• Structure Determines Function: Anatomy &Physiology, Susan Johnson.

• National Social Studies Honor Society, Wayne Garner.

• Barton Bakes, Alisa Davis.

• Sew a Little Costume for Me: Technical Theater Costuming Project, Ruth Griffin.

• Magnifying the Orchestra Experience, Jennifer Michaels.

• Is Art an Answer? Katie Harwell and Brady McDuffie.

• Knight to Remember: a Renaissance Madrigal Feast, Ruth Griffin.

• Read for the Record XIII, Jeannie Strother.

• El Dorado High School Academic Letterman Jackets.