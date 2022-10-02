Police beat: Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest

Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest

Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested a man who illegally had a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Gus King, 44, of Little Rock, near 1503 S. Pine St. around 5:30 p.m., after reportedly seeing him turn without using a signal.

King had a search waiver on file, and a search of the vehicle located a Smith & Wesson revolver in the trunk. He is charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony, and a misdemeanor failure to use a turn signal count.

LR motorist facing gun, drug charges

Little Rock police on Friday afternoon arrested a man who had drugs and three guns he owned illegally, two of which were reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Logan Richardson, 20, of Little Rock, near 1801 S. Summit St. around 4:15 p.m. after they say he failed to use his turn signal.

Police found three semi-automatic pistols in the vehicle, two of which had been reported stolen. Marijuana was also found, the report states.

Richardson faces five felony counts -- three of possession of a firearm by a certain person and two of theft by receiving -- as well as two misdemeanor drug counts and two misdemeanor traffic counts.

Guns, drugs found in search of vehicle

A Jacksonville man faces multiple felony charges after Little Rock police reportedly found him with drugs and a gun on Friday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived near 10706 Gallahad Drive around 9 p.m. after a report of a disturbance with a weapon. They detained Stephon Staple, 23, for questioning, during which a vehicle search turned up drugs and a firearm.

Staple is charged with five felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possessing a firearm by a certain person, tampering with physical evidence and two drug possession counts.