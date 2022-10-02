UAFS: Heartbreak fuels golf team’s determination to make nationals

FORT SMITH -- Devastation. Heartbreak. Disbelief.

Those were the emotions the University of Arkansas Fort-Smith women's golf team felt when its past season ended just four shots shy of advancing to the NCAA Division II national championship.

The program's mindset after its dreams was crushed was to put in the work in the offseason hoping to not fall short again. Their efforts are showing. The Lady Lions are off to a historical start to the fall season with back-to-back wins.

"It was so gut-wrenching to miss out on advancing to nationals," UAFS coach Daniel Hayden said. "You can tell they have put in a lot in the summer to make another run at it. This group works hard and is very humble. They are just getting started."

Sydney Williams, a sophomore, has been a big part of the success of the past two seasons. She is at it again this year, leading the team in scoring so far averaging a score just under 72 and is 1-over par this season.

Williams finished fourth (146, plus-6) in the team's first event in Oklahoma then topped that with a second-place finish (141, 3-under) in Arizona. In her last event, Williams led the field in par 3 scoring at 2-under and had a team-high seven birdies for the Lady Lions while earning all-tournament honors.

When deciding where to play at the next level, Williams wanted to provide a spark to help turn around a program. It's safe to say she's found her home with UAFS.

"(Coach Hayden) gave me this opportunity and I really liked what I saw in the program," Williams said. "I could see things were starting to develop. I wanted to be a part of something special."

Williams started playing golf when she was 8 years old and began to take the sport a little more seriously with practice a few years later in middle school. An aunt, who was able to see her play in the last tournament, passed the passion of golf down to Williams.

It's worked out well for her.

"This season has been a blast," Williams said. "I'm playing the best golf of my life. There is a lot of work heading into events. But playing and competing is the fun part. After the tournament looking back, it makes it all worth it."

Williams didn't know it at the time, but she made one of the bigger shots of the season to help secure the Lady Lion's victory in the past tournament. On her final hole of the event, she two-putted from about 40 feet to finish with a par.

A teammate earlier in the day had a four-putt on the tricky shot. After sinking the shot, UAFS caught a break with the only team ahead of them surrendering its lead after that.

"I had no clue how big that was," Williams laughed. "I just wanted to do my best there. I really liked the greens there and hit a good lag putt on it. It worked out for us."

Those around her describe Williams as a hard-working, sweet, humble, bubbly and confident team player. Perhaps no one has seen her rise more than junior teammate Sidney Stramel, who is second this year in team scoring shooting 3-over par.

"We've known each other while playing junior golf together," Stramel said. "We are from the Dallas area, so we are good friends. We've played a lot of rounds together. I'm so glad she came here. She has been great to have. She works really hard and I've seen the improvement. Sydney is one of the hardest workers on our team. She is a great leader and will keep it up."

The Lady Lions are figuring it out with Williams leading the way. But golf at the collegiate level is a team game, and Williams is the first to credit her teammates for her success. She has taken her game to another level, but Stramel has been right there with her as well.

The duo closed out their season last year by shooting a school-record final round 68 (-4) in regional play. They haven't looked back after that. Plenty of other Lady Lions have stepped up to provide big impacts. Marvelyn Kartika led the team in scoring during the first event of the year, finishing second overall with a 145 (5-over). Simone Campise and Maisie Liddell have provided the necessary depth to secure wins by shooting plus-5 and plus-6, respectively.

"I love being there for my team," Kartika said. "There are highs and lows. That's golf. This season has been so much fun. Before we went to the second tournament, I told coach we were going to win. I felt like we'd do it again, and we did. This is a special group."

The team has come a long way from last year. The program has already topped its win total and hope for more. The Lady Lions were able to win just one tournament last year and had an average team placement of sixth place. With the added confidence of back-to-back wins, they feel the sky's the limit now.

"I can tell we've changed from last year as a team," Williams said. "We are more confident and know what we can do. I think we all trust each other and we have each other's backs. The team's success is all about trust. I know if I'm not playing well, somebody else will pick me up. I think no matter what, we are happy for each other. That makes it a lot easier to play well when you have that kind of support. I've tried to remember all summer that I want to help this team and contribute. I knew I needed to work hard because there is a lot of talent on this team. They push me to be better."

If the team isn't working together at Hardscrabble Country Club for their next event, you could probably see them together elsewhere. The Lady Lions love hanging out, dining in Fort Smith, going to country music concerts and -- as they did on their last tournament -- hiking.

The Lady Lions now face their biggest test of the season Monday and Tuesday when they tee off at the West Regional Preview at the Golf Club of Dallas. The field will include three of the top eight programs at this level, among many other strong contenders. Six of the nine team members are from Texas and many are familiar with the course, as the team opened its season there last year. That has gotten them to think about how sweet going three for three in tournaments would be.

"I thought about how cool it would be to win the first two events before the season even started," Williams said. "I didn't give it too much thought. But after we won the first one, I said we could do this. We know what we can do. It would be so awesome to get another for many of us in our home state."