West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge was our online book club read for the month.





It was based on an interesting depression era true story about a cross country drive taking two giraffes from New Jersey to the San Diego zoo. The journey began with the giraffes surviving a hurricane as they crossed the Atlantic, which stressed them even more than they already were. One of the giraffes had an injury on her leg, which made the trip even more challenging. While the drive was only 12 days long, they were an eventful set of days, with a dilapidated jerry-rigged truck, an inexperienced young driver, and no sleek interstate roadways to travel on. In fact, the two main highways in existence at the time were the Lincoln Highway (another book we read) and the Lee Highway, which was the more southern route. I had never heard of either of these highways until recently. Here is a picture I found online of the actual truck transporting the giraffes.





The story is told by Woody Nickel (Woodrow Wilson Nickel) as he sits in a nursing home nearing the end of his life at age 105. He sees an account on the tv that giraffes are becoming extinct, which enrages him and makes him dwell on his 1938 experience driving the giraffes across country at the age of 18. He decides he must write the story of the giraffes to share with someone, so he furiously begins to write.

I find it a bit unbelievable that after over 80 years, he could remember with such clarity every single detail of what people were wearing, exact conversations, etc. but then again, it is historical FICTION.

We aren’t sure who he is writing this story for until the end, but eventually that becomes clear. His story also had a lot of foreshadowing about some evil deed he had done that he was being sought by the police for, which turns out to be much less than what I was expecting.

I liked the characters and enjoyed the story, but I did not feel like there was great character development. I was a bit disappointed in some of Woody's life decisions. I also think a little more conversation between Woody and the Old Man would have saved a lot of the grief they experienced along the journey. The book started off slow for me--I actually started it months ago and put it on the shelf, because it didn't grab me. Once it became a book club selection, I had to finish it. Once I got past the first 50 pages, it got much better, and I did enjoy it. There were four of us in attendance,





3 gave it a 4 rating, and I gave it a 3.5. The missing member finished it later and added a 5 star rating, so overall it got a 4.1 rating.