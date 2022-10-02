World Services for the Blind gala marks 75th anniversary

World Services for the Blind (WSB) celebrated its 75th anniversary at a Gala on Sept. 22 at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Keynote speaker was Dr. Jim Robertson who in the 1960s was a trainee and former employee of Arkansas Enterprises for the Blind, the organization which evolved into WSB.

Sharon Giovinazzo, chief executive officer of the organization, made the presenting remarks for the Vision Award given posthumously to Roy Kumpe, founder of WSB. The award was accepted by his son Peter Kumpe.

The mission of World Services for the Blind is to empower people who are blind and visually impaired to achieve sustainable independence.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins