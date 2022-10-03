3 men face kidnap trial near election

JACKSON, Mich. — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get airing in a different court when three men face trial today, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term.

Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to incite a U.S. civil war known as the “boogaloo.” The government claimed it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, from her vacation home in northern Michigan.

Investigators secretly recorded hate-filled conversations about Whitmer and other public officials who were denounced as tyrants, especially during the covid-19 pandemic when businesses were shut down, people were ordered to stay home and schools were closed.

Joe Morrison, father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Mich., with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts —which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. They’re accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox, a man convicted of leading the plot, and others through their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.

Jackson County is where gun drills and other training with Fox occurred.

“Their group provided the motive, means and opportunity for those individuals that did do so.” Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani said in court in 2021.

Lawyers for Morrison, Musico and Bellar say the men cut ties with Fox before the kidnapping plot accelerated in summer 2020; Bellar had moved to South Carolina.

The men claim they were entrapped by Dan Chappel — an Army veteran who said he joined the Wolverine Watchmen to maintain his gun skills but was distressed over talk about attacking police — and his FBI handlers, though Garbin, another likely witness for prosecutors, will knock that down.