4 dead after wrecks on state roads since start of month, troopers say

Four men have died as a result of wrecks on state roads this month as of Monday afternoon, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jerry Smith, 69, of Lewisville died after troopers say the 2007 Harley Davidson he was riding missed a curve and rode off Arkansas 160 in Columbia County.

Smith crashed on Saturday at 4:40 p.m., the report said.

Also on Saturday, just before 10 p.m., a pedestrian from Houston, Texas was fatally struck on Interstate 49 in Benton County.

29-year-old Jose Efrain was said to have attempted to run across lanes of traffic traveling south near exit 85 and was struck by a 2012 Honda Pilot, troopers reported.

Trooper said that no one in the Honda was injured in the incident.

Less than 5 hours later, also on I-49 in Benton County, a 3-vehicle crash killed a motorcyclist on Sunday around 1 a.m., troopers said.

Larry Carpenter, 63, of Rogers died after troopers say the 1997 Yamaha he was riding was rear-ended by a 2012 Chevy Malibu heading north near exit 99, troopers said.

Troopers reported that both vehicles crashed into a cable barrier and Carpenter was thrown from the motorcycle.

Additionally, a 2010 Mercedes was struck by another vehicle at the scene, according to the report. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers at the scenes of all three wrecks reported that the weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry.

Another motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in Newton County, troopers said.

Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Okla., was heading north on Arkansas 7 when the 2011 Harley Davidson he was riding crashed into a trailer being pulled by a 2000 Nissan heading south, according to the report.

At the time of the incident, troopers reported that the roads were dry and it was cloudy.

The four crashes happened over the weekend, bringing the total number of those dead from crashes on state roads to over 440 people as of Monday afternoon.

Last month there were also four crashes reported to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety within the first two days of September.

During October of 2021, Arkansas also reached four fatal crashes by the third day of the month and total deaths from crashes on state roads were closer to 500.