With over 50 homicides so far this year, Little Rock's rising crime rate is waking up a sleepy mayor's race. Crime should be one of those issues like terrorism that unites Americans. No decent human being wants more murder, robbery, or sexual assault.

Unfortunately, approaches to dealing with crime have become partisan. Liberals advocate for more social-service spending and fewer police officers while conservatives advocate for more respect for law enforcement.

We need a third way on crime, learning from success. Back in the 1990s, "New Democrats" like our own Bill Clinton and innovative Republicans like Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson championed Reinventing Government, the simple idea that governments must study other governments and copy what works.

Reinventing Government's greatest success came in the Big Apple, offering hope for Little Rock. In the late 20th century, New York's Police Department (NYPD) was mediocre. Even hardscrabble Philadelphians considered the NYPD both brutal and ineffective.

Back in the 1970s, NYPD officers were too quick to respond to tense situations with deadly force, killing about 100 civilians annually, chiefly minorities. Though they still face danger, NYPD officers now kill about 10 civilians annually.

In 1990, New York City had 2,245 homicides, again mostly minorities, compared to just 462 in 2020. There are literally tens of thousands of New Yorkers walking around who would be six feet under if the NYPD had not reformed to make Black, and all, lives matter. Not only that, but as Franklin Zimring shows in "The City that Became Safe," incarceration decreased.

How did the NYPD do it?

In part, success reflected years of recruitment, hiring top talent both from New York and nationally. But the big gains, a 50 percent reduction in homicide in just 26 months, came under legendary NYPD Commissioner William Bratton in the mid-1990s.

Bratton pioneered CompStat, the statistical program reporting crimes by their locations, in real time. Bratton began weekly meetings to grill precinct commanders, finding out who cut crime, who didn't, and what tactics worked. He pushed laggards to get better or get out. Bratton forced into retirement two-thirds of NYPD management in just two years.

The department also developed an effective internal affairs unit, as its longtime director Charles Campisi details in "Blue on Blue: An Insider's Story of Good Cops Catching Bad Cops." In the NYPD, a hothead like Derek Chauvin, who had 18 complaints lodged against him, would have been off the force or at least off the streets, not in a position to murder George Floyd.

In "Which Police Departments Make Black Lives Matter, Which Don't, and Why Don't Most Social Scientists Care," we ranked departments in America's 50 largest cities, giving better ratings to those who keep homicide low while not killing civilians, adjusting for poverty, which makes policing more difficult.

The NYPD ranked first. While Little Rock is too small a city for our dataset, if we had included it, the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) would have come in fifth worst. In 2019, Little Rock's homicide rate was 20.2 homicides per 100,000 citizens compared to just 3.83 homicides per 100,000 for NYC.

Police use of deadly force is complicated since most cops who kill were being attacked. Over the course of five years, there were 4.54 police killings of civilians per 100,000 citizens in Little Rock. That is far fewer than some would have us believe, but still more than 10 times the rate for New York City.

Cops have a tough job, sometimes making split-second decisions under pressure. Still, experience from New York and elsewhere suggests that the LRPD can do better.

To improve, citizens, the media, and elected officials need to ask basic questions:

• Can the department hire and retain the great officers the city needs?

• Does the police chief have the authority to terminate officers and managers who are not up to doing their very demanding jobs?

• Does LRPD use CompStat or something like it to copy what works in fighting crime?

• Does LRPD have a great internal affairs bureau to keep cops honest?

• Does LRPD have the right training and equipment?

• Does LRPD have enough people to do the job? The Little Rock Police Department has just over half as many total personnel per 100,000 population (359) as the NYPD (628).

Answering these questions and building a better police force will take years, but we know Little Rock can do better, because other places already have.

Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, where Mattie Harris is a Doctoral Academy fellow. Wilfred Reilly is an associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University. The opinions expressed here are those of the authors alone.