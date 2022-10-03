OPINION | A WORD: A simple word? But not a simple guess...





"Salt" was the answer in our Sept. 26 game of Obfuscation.

Today's noun or verb has four letters. Remove one of those letters and you'll be left with a preposition, adverb, prefix or abbreviation.

But please don't remove any of the letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ To carry oneself in an alert or insolently alert manner.

◼️ To stick out jauntily.

◼️ To thrust up one's head or stretch out one's neck.

◼️ To spruce up; freshen.

◼️ A privilege or gain, especially when unexpected.

◼️ To cause the universal solvent, usually while heated, to pass through powdered seeds of a tropical plant in the madder family, for the purpose of extracting a stimulant-laden beverage.

◼️ Benefit, lagniappe.

One final clue ...

◼️ To gain in cheerfulness or vigor after a period of lethargy, weakness or gloom.

I'll print the answer Oct. 10, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



