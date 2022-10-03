OPINION | A WORD: A simple word? But not a simple guess...

"Salt" was the answer in our Sept. 26 game of Obfuscation.
Today's noun or verb has four letters. Remove one of those letters and you'll be left with a preposition, adverb, prefix or abbreviation.
But please don't remove any of the letters.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ To carry oneself in an alert or insolently alert manner.
◼️ To stick out jauntily.
◼️ To thrust up one's head or stretch out one's neck.
◼️ To spruce up; freshen.
◼️ A privilege or gain, especially when unexpected.
◼️ To cause the universal solvent, usually while heated, to pass through powdered seeds of a tropical plant in the madder family, for the purpose of extracting a stimulant-laden beverage.
◼️ Benefit, lagniappe.
One final clue ...
◼️ To gain in cheerfulness or vigor after a period of lethargy, weakness or gloom.
I'll print the answer Oct. 10, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com