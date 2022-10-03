Active covid cases fall as hospitalizations rise

Arkansas' active covid-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline and hospitalizations rose slightly Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 952,004 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. New cases rose by 112 Sunday, which is down from last Sunday's 248 reported new cases. This is the lowest number of new reported daily cases since May 23 when 88 were reported and the lowest number reported on a Sunday since 59 were reported May 1.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 321. That decreased from last Sunday's average of 493. This is the 19th consecutive decline in the rolling seven-day average since June 1.

There have been 934,947 covid-19 recoveries in the state Sunday since the start of the pandemic. There have been 4,193 recoveries reported over the past week.

Active cases declined by 180 Sunday bringing the total number to 4,630. According to data, active cases were down 2,042 from last week's reported 6,672. Sunday's numbers were the lowest active case total since June 3.

Hospitalizations increased by one Sunday for a total of 200. Hospitalizations are down 52 from last week's 252. Data showed Sunday's numbers ended four straight days of a double-digit decline in the number of hospitalized covid patients.

The number of intensive care unit patients increased by one for a total of 41, which is down five from last Sunday's 46.

One person was taken off a ventilator Sunday bringing the total number to 16.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. There have been 12,181 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Arkansans fully vaccinated rose by 131 Sunday for a total of 1,668,746. There have been 2,110 full vaccinations over the past week.

There have been 858,612 booster shots administered in the state. The number increased by 795 Sunday. According to the health department, 11,362 booster shots have been given to Arkansans over the past week.

Pulaski County was leading the state with 17 covid-19 cases Sunday. Craighead followed with 8 and Benton with 7. There were 44 counties that reported at least one covid case, and 30 counties reported zero new cases.