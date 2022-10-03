Animal Village friends set chip event

Friends of the Animal Village, a volunteer support group of the Little Rock Animal Village, the city's animal shelter, will sponsor $15 microchipping for dogs and cats at Bass Pro Shop in Southwest Little Rock from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Microchipping will take place inside the store at One Bass Pro Way on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted. Microchipping will be performed by Dr. Brian Barron, a veterinarian with Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic.

There are no income or residency restrictions. Petlink microchips will be used. After the chips are implanted, they must be registered online with Petlink for a one-time $9.99 fee. Pet owners can download the registration form at https://bit.ly/3LZkXrn and bring it to the event already filled out. Forms will also be available at the event.

If a microchipped animal gets lost and is taken to a shelter or veterinarian's office, it can be scanned for a microchip to reveal its unique identification number. That number can then be called in to a pet recovery service and the owner will be contacted using information on file with the microchip. All pets should wear collars with tags with their names and the phone number of their owners, but only a microchip provides permanent identification that can't fall off.

More information is available at www.friendsoftheanimalvillage.org or by following Friends of the Animal Village on Facebook.