Arkansas looks to defend titles on home course

JOHNSON -- The University of Arkansas golf teams aim to defend titles on their home course today as the third Blessings Collegiate Invitational tees off at 8:45 a.m. at Blessings Golf Club.

The event features free parking and admission, live daily coverage on the Golf Channel, a field dotted with ranked teams and perhaps the most interesting format on the college golf circuit.

Titles will be awarded for individual medalists, men's and women's divisions, combined team and combined best ball.

The Arkansas men tee off at 9:45 a.m., on No. 10 today and at 11:30 a.m., on No. 1 on Tuesday.

Ten other teams will be in competition against the Razorbacks. The fields include No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 8 Clemson, No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 14 Central Florida on the women's side and No. 9 Texas A&M on the men's side based on Golfweek rankings.

"There are some really good teams, so I'm looking at some home cooking on our home golf course that we've been really successful on and we get to play every day," Arkansas men's Coach Brad McMakin said. "We've got some good teams coming in that we need to take care of."

The No. 15 Razorback women tee off at 11:30 a.m., on No. 1 today and 9:45 a.m., on Tuesday from No. 10.

"It's amazing to be able to have teams come in and see our home and also be on TV too, and have our fans watch it," Arkansas women's Coach Shauna Taylor said.

"I think it's incredible that Mr. [John] Tyson and the Blessings membership open up their club here where we play and practice and allow us to have postseasons here, which has been really special."

The field will feature combined teams representing Arkansas, California, Central Florida, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV.

Arkansas dominated the proceedings last year, with the men carding an 18-under par and winning by 13 strokes and the women posting a 9-under par and winning by 19 strokes. Razorbacks Luke Long and Brooke Matthews were medalists.

The Razorback women's lineup is slated to be Kajal Mistry, Reagan Zibilski, Miriam Ayora, Julia Gregg and Giovanna Fernandez, with Kendall Todd and Meghan Royal playing as individuals.

Mistry, a senior from Johannesburg, South Africa, will be playing in front of her mother, Pretiksha, who has flown into Northwest Arkansas for the first time since accompanying her daughter for her enrollment as a freshman.

"I'm super excited that we get to host it again," Mistry said. "It's such an honor, especially because it's on TV, that we get to show everyone here and everyone watching what we have. It's an amazing opportunity."

The Arkansas men will send out a lineup of Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada, Julian Perico, Segundo Oliva Pinto and Wil Gibson in that seeding order, with Christian Castillo and Matthew Griggs playing as individuals.

"We've been looking forward to this tournament since last year when we got the win," said Gibson, a senior from Jonesboro.

The format of teams playing together, which is not the case for standard collegiate tournament golf, has an appeal for each lineup.

"We've got good team chemistry, so being able to play together, give each other fist bumps, it's really fun," Gibson said.