Atlanta completes 3-game sweep of New York

ATLANTA -- Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump.

That's why no one panicked when the New York Mets' division lead swelled to double digits in May. Now the Braves are on the cusp of another NL East title.

"It's a clubhouse full of guys who want to win," Olson said. "That's all it's been since the moment I walked in. That's No. 1 on the program."

Dansby Swanson and Olson homered for the third consecutive game, Travis d'Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Braves beat New York 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.

The defending World Series champion Braves have been chasing the Mets the entire season. In the final series of the season, any combination of one Atlanta win or one Mets loss would give the Braves their fifth consecutive division title.

New York plays its final three games of the season against worst-in-the-majors Washington. Atlanta closes out the regular season with a three-game set in Miami. Should the season end Wednesday in a tie, Atlanta would win the division after claiming the season series 10-9 with Sunday's victory.

CUBS 8, REDS 1 Willson Contreras got several standing ovations in what could be his final home game at Wrigley Field, Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings and Chicago won its seventh in a row, beating Cincinnati.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 (10) Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give San Francisco a win against Arizona in the final game of the season at Oracle Park.

MARLINS 4, BREWERS 3 (12) Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning to give Miami a win over Milwaukee and deflating Brewers' playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 1 (6) Philadelphia picked up another key victory as it tries to end an 11-year playoff drought, using three RBI apiece from Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott, plus Zack Wheeler's (12-7) five scoreless innings, to beat Washington in a rain-shortened game.

ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 1 German Marquez (9-14) gave up one hit over six innings to help Colorado end a seven-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 8, RANGERS 3 Mike Trout's 39th home run was one of his three hits in Los Angeles' victory over Texas.

ASTROS 3, RAYS 1 Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run home run and drove in an insurance run late, lifting Houston over Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 10, MARINERS 3 Robbie Ray was tagged for home runs by Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen, and Seattle's hopes of hosting the AL wild-card series took a serious blow with a loss to Oakland.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 3 Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs, Whit Merrifield also connected and Toronto edged closer to clinching home-field advantage in the wild-card round by beating Boston.

GUARDIANS 7, ROYALS 5 Shane Bieber (13-8) allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run home runs and Cleveland defeated Kansas City.

ORIOLES 3, YANKEES 1 Aaron Judge won't break the American League home run record at Yankee Stadium, remaining at 61 as New York headed on the road for its final four regular-season games after a loss to Baltimore.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 2 Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered, and Detroit took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, including three errors in the first inning, for the win.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 2, PADRES 1 (12) The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a loss to Chicago.





Sunday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1 (6)

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3 (12)

Colorado 4, LA Dodgers 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3 (10)

Atlanta 5, NY Mets 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, NY Yankees 1

LA Angels 8, Texas 3

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1





St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols follows through on a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

