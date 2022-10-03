Benton County judge issues court-ordered burn ban





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Judge Barry Moehring on Monday issued a countywide, court-ordered burn ban for the county.

The ban on open burning will continue until conditions improve as determined by the county in cooperation with local fire officials. Although the ban on open burning does not interfere with outdoor cooking or grilling, county officials urge residents to use extreme caution when doing such things, according to a news release.

The county issued a series of 24-hour burn bans starting Friday until Moehring could issue the court-ordered ban.

The county had less than 1 inch of precipitation in September, most of that falling during the first two days of the month, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Most other counties in western Arkansas, and some in east Arkansas, also have issued burn bans, according to a state website.



