Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 19

Applebee's

528 N. 47th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of food debris on inside of microwaves along main line. Floor tiles throughout kitchen and prep area cracked and broken, holding water.

China Cafe

2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, No. 80, Rogers

Critical violations: Cleanser dispenser broken and no hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in kitchen. Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in. Cold hold prep unit not working -- shrimp being held at 63 degrees in prep table, and bean sprouts being held at 61 degrees. Items prepared in walk-in lacking date marking.

Noncritical violations: Knife being stored with blade between prep table and cooler. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice. Reusing soy sauce buckets to store bean sprouts and other food items. Food and grease debris buildup beneath grills and on walls and ceilings near grill area.

Cicis Pizza

3604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification expired 02/14/2022. Gasket on the door of the pizza make table is torn.

Colton's Steakhouse

4700 W. Locust St., Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sink nearest kitchen entrance nonoperational. Sanitizer bucket 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Single-use plastic cup being used as scoop stored in bulk ranch dressing container. Broken and cracked tiles located along main line.

Estella's Taqueria

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Red sauce in the glass refrigerator was at 46 degrees. Raw garlic in oil at 60 degrees on the counter.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Container of raw chicken stored on a shelf over rice in the black refrigerator and package of raw beef stored on a shelf over lettuce in the glass refrigerator. No date marking on foods such as rice or garlic oil. No test strips.

Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria

2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Black growth inside ice machine. No chlorine tests strips available for mechanical warewashing machine at time of inspection.

Jim's Meat Market

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple dead bugs on floor in food service area.

Noncritical violations: None

Moe's Southwest Grill

2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Salsas on salsa bar being held at 58 degrees. Salsa being held at 53 degrees and shredded cheese being held at 57 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: Food debris and water buildup beneath prep table.

Pattaya Restaurant

3600 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Slight growth of black material on surface of ice chute.

Seventh Day Adventist Church

301 N. 33rd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a food protection manager.

Snack Lab

102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The onion ring machine had a buildup of debris inside the cage roller.

Sept. 20

Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy

4005 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Paper towel machine had a dead battery and did not dispense.

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant

3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap in between the wall and floor.

Cafe USA

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Cava Mezze Grill

4007 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No chlorine residual after washing in dish machine. Dishes in machine were not sanitized after cleaning.

Noncritical violations: Sprayer hose leaking water.

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Facility is selling desserts made from another retail food establishment under a different owner. This establishment does not have a manufacturer's permit to sell wholesale. Multiple items in walk-in cooler and cold hold unit in cook area were not date marked. Thawed fish in walk-in cooler stated on package to be removed from package before thawing. Fish was still completely in vacuum-sealed packaging. Multiple Styrofoam cups in containers are being used as scoops.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. White freezer in prep area is falling apart at seam, and insulation is coming out. Walls throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue. Microwave in food prep area has an accumulation of food residue on the inside walls. Two backpacks hanging from knives stored in knife block.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink lacking paper towels at time of inspection. Spray bottles throughout kitchen and prep area not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. No test strips available. Top layer of floor covering cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water. Posted permit expired.

Grand Central Station

1806 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: Corn and green beans in the hot hold case at 127 degrees. Coleslaw at 44 degrees in the prep table, and corn dogs at 46 degrees in the prep table refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Dishes, shelving and tub used to store utensils had a buildup of debris. Kitchen wiping cloth and sanitizer bucket did not have sanitizer. The kitchen had a buildup of debris both inside and outside of equipment, on shelving, walls, floors and the ceiling.

Plaza At Highlands Crossing

1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No heat tests strips for the dish machine.

Rogers High School Concessions

2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Hot dogs being held at 47 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Rogers High School

2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Paint peeling from walls in dish room, revealing an absorbent surface.

Street Eatery

3604 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville

Critical violations: Shrimp and beef thawing in three-compartment sink without running water.

Noncritical violations: None

The Meteor

401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Glass spray bottles not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Sept. 21

Bella Luna Picnics

130 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No thermometer in the refrigerator.

Cadence Academy Preschool

1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food spill in bottom of milk cooler.

Embassy Suites Hotel

3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Disc plate thermometer reaching temperature of 153 degrees. Milk being held at 50 degrees, and cheese being held at 48 degrees in produce cooler. Cheese and chicken in refrigerator being held at 47 degrees and shall be kept cold at 41 degrees or colder. Sliced cheese packages not date marked with time of opening.

Noncritical violations: One handwashing sink in the kitchen has a leak.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

200 N. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Shredded meats in walk-in cooler lacking date mark.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Floor in dishwashing area cracked and broken.

Whole Hog Cafe

1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of staff or owner is a current certified food manager. Vent hoods in kitchen have dust buildup.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 19 -- Residence Inn, 4611 W. Locust St., Rogers; Yum Yo's Frozen Treats, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers

Sept. 20 -- Cooper Elementary, 2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista; Rogers High School Visitor Football Concession, 2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Rogers School District, 2815 S. First St., Rogers

Sept. 21 -- Central Park Morning Star Elementary, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Chick-fil-A , 4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Domino's, 5092 W. Northgate Road, Rogers; Honey Baked Ham Co. and Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville; John Q. Hammons Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 3529 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Shake's Frozen Custard, 4201 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Sept. 22 -- Arby's, 111 S. Dixieland St., Lowell; Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 13, Bentonville; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Rush Bowl, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville; Taco Bell, 179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Walmart Neighborhood Market Deli-Bakery, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; YW Poke, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville