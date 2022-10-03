Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Sept. 19
Applebee's
528 N. 47th St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Accumulation of food debris on inside of microwaves along main line. Floor tiles throughout kitchen and prep area cracked and broken, holding water.
China Cafe
2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, No. 80, Rogers
Critical violations: Cleanser dispenser broken and no hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in kitchen. Raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in. Cold hold prep unit not working -- shrimp being held at 63 degrees in prep table, and bean sprouts being held at 61 degrees. Items prepared in walk-in lacking date marking.
Noncritical violations: Knife being stored with blade between prep table and cooler. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice. Reusing soy sauce buckets to store bean sprouts and other food items. Food and grease debris buildup beneath grills and on walls and ceilings near grill area.
Cicis Pizza
3604 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification expired 02/14/2022. Gasket on the door of the pizza make table is torn.
Colton's Steakhouse
4700 W. Locust St., Rogers
Critical violations: Handwashing sink nearest kitchen entrance nonoperational. Sanitizer bucket 0 ppm.
Noncritical violations: Single-use plastic cup being used as scoop stored in bulk ranch dressing container. Broken and cracked tiles located along main line.
Estella's Taqueria
200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Red sauce in the glass refrigerator was at 46 degrees. Raw garlic in oil at 60 degrees on the counter.
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Container of raw chicken stored on a shelf over rice in the black refrigerator and package of raw beef stored on a shelf over lettuce in the glass refrigerator. No date marking on foods such as rice or garlic oil. No test strips.
Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria
2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Black growth inside ice machine. No chlorine tests strips available for mechanical warewashing machine at time of inspection.
Jim's Meat Market
2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville
Critical violations: Multiple dead bugs on floor in food service area.
Noncritical violations: None
Moe's Southwest Grill
2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers
Critical violations: Salsas on salsa bar being held at 58 degrees. Salsa being held at 53 degrees and shredded cheese being held at 57 degrees in prep table.
Noncritical violations: Food debris and water buildup beneath prep table.
Pattaya Restaurant
3600 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Slight growth of black material on surface of ice chute.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
301 N. 33rd St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a food protection manager.
Snack Lab
102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville
Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket stored directly on kitchen floor.
Noncritical violations: None
Sonic Drive-In
201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The onion ring machine had a buildup of debris inside the cage roller.
Sept. 20
Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy
4005 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Paper towel machine had a dead battery and did not dispense.
Big Whiskey's American Restaurant
3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap in between the wall and floor.
Cafe USA
2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.
Cava Mezze Grill
4007 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: No chlorine residual after washing in dish machine. Dishes in machine were not sanitized after cleaning.
Noncritical violations: Sprayer hose leaking water.
Doe's Eat Place
2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Facility is selling desserts made from another retail food establishment under a different owner. This establishment does not have a manufacturer's permit to sell wholesale. Multiple items in walk-in cooler and cold hold unit in cook area were not date marked. Thawed fish in walk-in cooler stated on package to be removed from package before thawing. Fish was still completely in vacuum-sealed packaging. Multiple Styrofoam cups in containers are being used as scoops.
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. White freezer in prep area is falling apart at seam, and insulation is coming out. Walls throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue. Microwave in food prep area has an accumulation of food residue on the inside walls. Two backpacks hanging from knives stored in knife block.
Fresh Fish Market Place
607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Kitchen handsink lacking paper towels at time of inspection. Spray bottles throughout kitchen and prep area not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. No test strips available. Top layer of floor covering cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water. Posted permit expired.
Grand Central Station
1806 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista
Critical violations: Corn and green beans in the hot hold case at 127 degrees. Coleslaw at 44 degrees in the prep table, and corn dogs at 46 degrees in the prep table refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: Dishes, shelving and tub used to store utensils had a buildup of debris. Kitchen wiping cloth and sanitizer bucket did not have sanitizer. The kitchen had a buildup of debris both inside and outside of equipment, on shelving, walls, floors and the ceiling.
Plaza At Highlands Crossing
1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No heat tests strips for the dish machine.
Rogers High School Concessions
2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Hot dogs being held at 47 degrees in refrigerator.
Noncritical violations: None
Rogers High School
2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Paint peeling from walls in dish room, revealing an absorbent surface.
Street Eatery
3604 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville
Critical violations: Shrimp and beef thawing in three-compartment sink without running water.
Noncritical violations: None
The Meteor
401 S.E. D St., Bentonville
Critical violations: Glass spray bottles not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Sept. 21
Bella Luna Picnics
130 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No thermometer in the refrigerator.
Cadence Academy Preschool
1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food spill in bottom of milk cooler.
Embassy Suites Hotel
3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Critical violations: Disc plate thermometer reaching temperature of 153 degrees. Milk being held at 50 degrees, and cheese being held at 48 degrees in produce cooler. Cheese and chicken in refrigerator being held at 47 degrees and shall be kept cold at 41 degrees or colder. Sliced cheese packages not date marked with time of opening.
Noncritical violations: One handwashing sink in the kitchen has a leak.
Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse
200 N. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: Shredded meats in walk-in cooler lacking date mark.
Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Kitchen employee lacking proper hair restraint. Floor in dishwashing area cracked and broken.
Whole Hog Cafe
1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No proof of staff or owner is a current certified food manager. Vent hoods in kitchen have dust buildup.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Sept. 19 -- Residence Inn, 4611 W. Locust St., Rogers; Yum Yo's Frozen Treats, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers
Sept. 20 -- Cooper Elementary, 2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista; Rogers High School Visitor Football Concession, 2300 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Rogers School District, 2815 S. First St., Rogers
Sept. 21 -- Central Park Morning Star Elementary, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Chick-fil-A , 4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Domino's, 5092 W. Northgate Road, Rogers; Honey Baked Ham Co. and Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville; John Q. Hammons Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 3529 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; Shake's Frozen Custard, 4201 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Sept. 22 -- Arby's, 111 S. Dixieland St., Lowell; Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 13, Bentonville; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Rush Bowl, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville; Taco Bell, 179 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Walmart Neighborhood Market Deli-Bakery, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; YW Poke, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville