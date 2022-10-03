The nation in brief: Californian shot at youth football game

Californian shot at youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. -- A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday in Southern California, police said.

Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured and there was no further threat.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.

An unknown number of suspects fled and the motive was not known, Payton said.

Police were interviewing witnesses for more information. The game was not a school-sponsored event, police said.

Police in Dallas suburb look into deaths

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police in suburban Dallas are investigating after three adult family members were found dead in a house fire, one with a gunshot wound in the head and two with signs of trauma.

Carrollton police said firefighters who responded Saturday to the fire discovered the three bodies as they worked to put out the fire.

Police said the three who were found dead included a 53-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators were still trying to determine the causes of death for a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man who both had obvious signs of trauma but appeared to have died before the fire spread, police said.

Police said it appears this was an isolated family incident.

Flight evacuated after security threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities said.

All 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet in the morning at Albuquerque International Sunport and were bused to the terminal, airport officials said. No injuries were reported.

FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose the nature of the security threat but said the matter was being investigated and that no other information was available.

American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport were expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated, airport officials said.

Oil company gets OK to repair pipeline

LOS ANGELES -- A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured last year off the coast of Southern California, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude and forced beaches and fisheries to close.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp., clearing the way to rebuild the aging pipeline that burst months after it was apparently weakened when it was snagged by the anchors of ships adrift in a storm.

The Oct. 1, 2021, rupture spilled about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, closed miles of beaches for a week, shuttered fisheries for months and coated birds and wetlands in oil.

Amplify said the approval will allow it to remove and replace the damaged segments of pipe from the ocean floor.

It estimated the work would take up to a month after a barge is in place. If it passes a series of safety tests after being fixed, the company said it expected to begin operating in the first quarter of 2023.

Environmentalists who want the pipeline shut down criticized the permit approval and renewed calls to put an end to offshore oil operations.

Last week, the Center for Biological Diversity sued the federal government for allowing the platform where the pipeline originated to operate under outdated plans that indicated the platform should have been decommissioned more than a decade ago. The lawsuit also stated that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management failed to review and require plan revisions, despite the spill.

Amplify contended that the spill wouldn't have occurred if two ships hadn't dragged their anchors across the pipeline and damaged it during a January 2021 storm. It said it wasn't notified about the anchor snagging until after the spill.

While the size of the spill was not as bad as initially feared, U.S. prosecutors said the company should have been able to turn off the damaged line much sooner had it recognized the gravity of a series of leak-detection alarms over a 13-hour period.

The first alarm sounded late on the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2021, but workers misinterpreted the cause, according to the federal plea agreement.

It wasn't until after daybreak that a boat identified the spill and the line was shut down.

As part of a federal court agreement to pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, the company and subsidiaries agreed to install a new leak-detection system and train employees to identify and respond to potential leaks.

The company agreed to plead no contest to six state misdemeanor charges and pay $4.9 million in penalties and fines as part of a settlement.



