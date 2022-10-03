UAM student earns forestry award

Jake Knowles, a senior at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, received a $600 check from Ouachita SAF representatives Michael Blazier and Robert Ficklin.

Knowles is pursuing the forestry option of the Natural Resources Management degree, according to a news release.

"The Ouachita SAF consists of forestry professionals in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and a deserving student from Arkansas is selected to receive this scholarship every two years," Ficklin said.

Knowles is a native of Morrilton. He expressed his appreciation for the scholarship, which would help him complete his degree. He plans to pursue a career as a procurement forester.

"In addition to having an excellent academic record, recipients are selected based on their involvement and leadership in student activities. Jake not only has a solid academic record, but he also is the president of the student chapter of SAF and the Forestry Club at UAM. He also has gained professional experience working for Green Bay Packaging in the Pinecrest Lumber Mill Division for a year and a half," Ficklin said.

NAACP seeks branch candidates

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP Nominating Committee is seeking candidates who are passionate about civil rights and social justice to run for the following branch offices:

President, first vice president, second vice president, third vice president, secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, and 10 to 24 at-large executive committee members.

An eligible candidate must have been a member of the branch since May 1, 2022, their membership must have remained continuous, and they must live and/or work in the jurisdiction of the branch, according to a news release.

Interested members may submit a Candidate Consent Form to: Nominating Committee, Pine Bluff NAACP Branch, P. O. Box 9064, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Members may also email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request a form. The deadline to submit a consent form is Oct. 10. The election will be Nov. 10.

Details: Robert Thompson, minrjt51@sbcglobal.net .