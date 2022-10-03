District race pits novice, incumbent

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's state House District 18 has a race between a longtime Republican House member challenged by a Democrat active in the community and making her first foray into politics.

District 18 consists largely of northern Washington County west of both Springdale and Fayetteville. Four-term Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, saw the district she represents lose parts of southern Benton County, including Siloam Springs, when district lines were redrawn after the 2020 U.S. census. The district picked up portions of western Fayetteville, where Democratic nominee Monique Jones lives.

State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. There are 100 members of the state House. Early voting begins Oct. 24 for the Nov. 8 general election.

Jones decided to run, she said, to include more of the district's residents in the discussion of shared issues and problems such as the rising cost of housing.

"Not all of us have the ability to be a voice for themselves," she said.

Too often the discussion of how to address issues such as affordable, well-maintained housing for lower income workers, for instance, does not include lower-income workers themselves, she said.

"I know families that are moving in together just to make ends meet," said Jones, who manages a food bank.

The state needs to do more to protect renters' rights, Jones said. People are having to pay $1,000 deposits to get apartments that need repairs, she said.

Teachers should be better paid, Jones said.

"A teacher should not have to struggle to afford a comfortable place to live," she said. Mental health needs more state attention, particularly since the frequent and unsuitable alternative to mental health care is being arrested, she said.

Lundstrum cited her legislative experience, her lifetime residency in Northwest Arkansas and her business experience as reasons to reelect her.

"I grew up in Springdale. This is home," Lundstrum said. "Northwest Arkansas is part of me, and I'm part of Northwest Arkansas. I love it. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"The people here want the least amount of government possible, to be left alone and prosper," Lundstrum said.

The level of government they want ensures their safety and good schools, she said.

If reelected, one of her priorities will be prison reform with a special interest in fixing the fines and fees collection process for various criminal courts in the state, Lundstrum said.

"We have 75 ways of collecting fines and fees," one for each county and its courts, she said.

220147 Robin Lundstrum 2-22-2022